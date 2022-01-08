One basket and two free throws. That’s all Emerald allowed in the first half against Broome on Friday as the Vikings dominated the Centurions, 58-13.
Along with an impressive 29-0 run to start the game, the Vikings produced an admirable performance on the defensive end allowing just five Broome baskets for the entire game.
When asked if she had ever seen a game where one team could only muster a few buckets, Emerald assistant coach Breshay Johnson could only laugh and say “no.”
“We made sure that we worked on everything that we worked on in practice,” Johnson said. “They have been really working hard and we emphasized moving the ball around to make sure everyone was engaged in the offense and not stagnant.”
As a result of the ball movement, all five starters found their way onto the stat sheet. Hailey Chiles led all players in scoring as she tallied 19 points in the win. Kendahl Spearman finished with 16 points, but was more inclined to be a facilitator, feeding Chiles or Asia Frazier, who finished with 11.
“A lot of times (players) don’t see how good they can be and in a game like this, it’s good to get them some touches so they can (have) some confidence when we get into bigger games,” Johnson said. “That’s was the plan, so that they don’t freeze up because they haven’t done it before.”
Players such as Amari Goodman, who is the starting shooting guard for the Vikings, saw some minutes at the point. She ran the offense with the second unit while also finding ways to score, tallying nine points in the win.
“I try to tell them to go inside and then outside,” Johnson said. “By working the ball inside, it will open up (the outside shot) for (Goodman). Everybody sucks in on Hailey (Chiles) and Kendahl (Spearman) so it’s amazing to have her as a shooter because she shoots it so well.”