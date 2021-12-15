A 44-point second half by Greenwood allowed the Eagles to coast to their second-win over cross-town rival Emerald, 76-43, on Tuesday.
Just like in its first matchup, Greenwood found its range from deep, as it recorded eight 3s in the second half alone.
“In the second half, our guys found the mark in the second half,” Greenwood coach Kelcey Stevens said. “We had opportunities to force some turnovers that got us going in transition. Then they started to see the ball go through the hole, which allowed us to open it up.”
Hampton Schoch led the Eagles in scoring with 15 points and dialing up two 3-pointers in the win. Along with Schoch, Donovan Boyles tallied two 3s as well finishing with 14 points off of the bench.
“Donovan plays the game the way you wish all your players would play,” Stevens said. “He’s passionate, he brings energy to the floor every single time and that’s who he is. That’s a skill set for him that a lot of people don’t have, and it just makes him makes him better all the way around.”
With Boyles leading the way, Greenwood tallied 58 points from its bench allowing the Eagles to maintain its pressure on Emerald.
As for the Vikings, they were held to their second-lowest point total of the season, tallying a mere 14 points in the first half.
“We had a couple of moments like the first time we played them and we missed easy shots,” Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs said. “We kept fighting and kept battling but we missed some early free throws, which didn’t help. They went on two little runs and then we broke down mentally.”
Scruggs said despite the loss he reminded his team this game does not have any bearing on the playoffs, citing that the team is still maturing.
“It’s a process,” Scruggs said. “I’m more worried about our kids getting better and how they handled adversity, and I thought we didn’t do a very good job of that at times,” Scruggs said. “It’s my job as a coach to fix, but other than that, I’m really proud of how we handled ourselves.”