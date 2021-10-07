Coming into the season, Emerald was looking at a gauntlet in the second half of its season. Originally, it was scheduled to play Daniel, Broome then travel to Chapman after its bye week.
Because Broome had problems with COVID-19 in 2020, it wanted to push the matchup earlier in the season, just in case there were problems down the line. That gave Emerald a bye after Daniel.
The Vikings defeated Broome and had some key injuries against Daniel, so the change in schedule helped the Vikings as they get ready for the meat of their region schedule.
“It gave us time to heal up, who could heal. With it coming in our intercession, it played out well for us,” coach Tad Dubose said. “It’s been a good little break for us, but we’re ready to be back and play Chapman this week.”
Wingbacks Jaylen Foster and Ean Ryans were hurt with ankle injuries in the loss to Daniel. With the extra week off, Foster will be back for the Chapman game. It also gave players such as Kareem Goode, who had missed pretty much the entire season with turf toe, a chance to have an extra week of practice.
The off-week also allowed the Vikings to dive into their offensive play book a little more, working on different schemes and plays to get the ball into space, with Ryans missing time.
“Losing Ean and knowing what defenses are going to try to do to us. We tried to really focus on being able to get the ball in space a little bit better,” Dubose said. “We’re trying to loosen people off of us a little bit.”
Defensively, the Vikings are still working to consistently finish tackles, something that has allowed some big plays and several touchdowns this season. Dubose said the Vikings worked on tackling drills every day when they practiced.
“We have to do a better job of getting people on the ground and getting off the field on third down,” Dubose said. “In our secondary, we’re focusing on not allowing teams to blow the top off our defense. Dying a slow death instead of giving up one big play. Basically, the last two weeks have been like camp, where you go back and work on your fundamentals.”
Because of its 41-28 win against Broome, Emerald is one of three teams in 3A Region 3 with a region win, meaning Emerald is in a driver’s seat for the playoffs. Chapman, the Vikings next opponent, is also undefeated in region play.
“You have an offense that put up 600 yards of offense against Woodruff. Us going on the road, and playing in conference, our conference games are big,” Dubose said. “Right now, there’s three teams in our conference that are undefeated, and we’re one of them. Winning a conference game is huge. We were blessed to do that against Broome, and we have four more opportunities going ahead. Hopefully, our kids will go out and compete in a way that will make our school, our community and our administration proud.”
Chapman comes into Friday’s game 3-2 on the season, with its last win coming against Woodruff. The Panthers run a spread offense that finished with 600 total yards in their first region game of the season.
Senior quarterback Drew Settle leads the way offensively, throwing for 1,897 yards and 22 touchdowns in five games this season. Settle has four extremely dangerous receivers in DJ Black, Tim McClurkin, Rashawn Cunningham and Walt Waddell, who have combined for 1,671 receiving yards. Black leads the team with 956 himself, while Waddell is a 6-5 receiver that plays in the slot.
In order to slow down the Panthers offense, which averages 40.6 points a game, Dubose thinks Emerald’s offense will be able slow down the Panthers, if players can execute the offense like they did against Broome.
“Our offense can be our best defense,” Dubose said. “We want to be a ball control team and control the clock. Their offense is very potent. Their quarterback has four excellent weapons. Their offensive line is sound, but it’s hard for them to score when they’re on the sideline.
“Hopefully, our offense can put together some 12,13 or 14 play drives. If someone gets loose, that is great, but we really need to control the time of possession.”