After being named the co-region champions last season, Greenwood has a chance to do something that it hasn’t done since 2012, win the region championship outright.
In order for the Eagles to do that this year, they will have to defeat the newly named No. 1 team in 4A: Greenville.
“Having the opportunity to win it outright is something that we very much look forward to,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “Last year, (Greenville) had the best overall record of any of us, but it was one of those unlucky breaks where they were left out of the playoffs last year.”
With COVID-19 limiting the number of teams who could advance to the playoffs in 2020, both teams are in a must-win mantra as Greenwood and Greenville had their region games canceled because of COVID-19 issues within Laurens’ program.
The Eagles are coming off of a narrow region against Greer, needing a big second half to win 35-28. As for Greenville, it is coming off two-week stretch where it hasn’t played. Liner said the Eagles were in a similar situation earlier this year prior to their game against Eastside.
“They had a cancellation and then they had a bye week, so they haven’t played over two weeks,” Liner said. “I hope they come out rusty just like we did and fumble seven times, but I think that’s something that could help us as they haven’t played in a while. It can help them as well they get some guys healthy and really be working on one thing for three weeks, that’s also a pretty big advantage.”
Similar to Greenwood’s win against Greer last week, the Red Raiders needed a big second half against the Yellow Jackets to secure their first region win of the season. Greenville uses a spread offense that is led by its quarterback Prometheus Franklin II.
Franklin is a dual-threat quarterback who leads the team in passing yards with 1,836 and is third on the team in rushing, tallying 172 yards on 52 carries. The three-star quarterback is flanked by fellow three-star and favorite target, Josh Sapp.
Sapp, a 6-foot-2 tight end, leads the Red Raiders in receiving yards with 464 and made national headlines on Tuesday when he announced his commitment to Clemson.
“They may be the most talented team we play other than Dutch Fork, “ Liner said. “They have some of the highest-rated players in the state and a couple of the highest rated players in the country. They are super talented and it’s gonna be a tremendous challenge.”