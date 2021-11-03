Saluda head football coach Stewart Young likes to break his season into six parts — spring football, summer workouts, preseason, non-region, region and playoffs. The Tigers are entering the sixth and final part of their 2021 season, as they head into the playoffs as the No. 2 team in Class 2A Region 3.
For the most part this season, the Tigers have dominated their schedule, putting up 40 or more points in all but two games this season, both of which were losses against top-tier teams.
“It’s kind of been a transition back to being (back to our standard),” Young said. “It’s been a transition from being an average football team last year to a good football team. Now, let’s see if we can be great. We have been really good at times this year, and there have been times were we haven’t been so good.”
Because seven of their eight games were blowouts this season, the Tigers haven’t had to play their entire starting lineup the whole game every week. For most of the games, the starters have been out by halftime or by the middle of the third quarter.
The only time the starters played all four quarters was against Gray Collegiate, which the Tigers lost 20-6 on the road. In the loss, Saluda failed to execute on a couple of key plays that resulted in its only region loss of the season.
“You have to execute four quarters not just two or three. You have to execute the entire time,” Young said. “The two biggest things that come out of (a lack of) execution are penalties and turnovers. When you get tired, you start to get penalties and fumble some balls. That does worry you, because the more snaps you play the more that’ll happen to you. You just have to hope our guys are focused enough to do it.”
Saluda enters the playoffs off a bye week, as Batesburg-Leesville was forced to cancel their matchup because of COVID-19 problems in its program. Now with the extra week of rest, the Tigers turn their attention to Andrew Jackson.
Andrew Jackson finished its regular season 6-3 this season, losing just one region game. Since the Volunteers weren’t able to play their game against Buford, because of COVID-19 problems in Buford’s program, they missed out on a three-way tie-breaker for the region championship.
“If they would have been included in that tie-breaker, would have won the tie-breaker. Andrew Jackson is the No. 1 seed in on the field, but No. 3 on paper,” Young said. “They have a strong tradition. They’re well coached, tough, violent on their tackles and they have two running backs that are really good.”
The Volunteers are led by sophomore Trey Thompson, who tallied 1,047 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, and junior Rly Sowell, who finished with 374 yards and three touchdowns. According to Young, both backs are physical runners.
Defensively, Andrew Jackson likes to stack the box, making it tough on opposing offenses that like to run the ball.
“All of our receivers have got to be sharp and break tackles. We’re not going to be able to throw it deep a whole bunch, we’ll have to be good in our quick game,” Young said. “We have to be able to be able to get rid of it quick, break tackles and use our speed. They have speed too and they tackle well, so you just don’t know what is going to happen.”