Before the beginning of what he calls the “second season,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner explained that he views the high school football season in thirds: non-region play, region play and playoffs.
With stage two of the season completed and stage three on the team’s horizon, Greenwood wraps its regular season on the road against 5A Boiling Springs. Coming of their first outright region win since 2012, Liner said it’s important for the Eagles to “get back to work.”
“We have to get off of cloud nine and get back to work,” Liner said. “We know that there are still bigger games ahead of us and I think that it’s really important this week to continue to get better regardless of the situation that this week presents.”
The Bulldogs have struggled this season, going just 1-8 through nine games. However, their lone win proved to be huge as the Bulldogs downed Fort Mill 36-22 to secure a playoff spot. Buoyed by junior running back Kam Williams, Boiling Springs dominated Fort Mill on the ground tallying 335 yards rushing.
Williams was responsible for 246 of those yards while adding three touchdowns in the win.
“They have a really athletic running back,” Liner said. “They’re fast and quick so we are going to have to do a really good job of getting those guys on the ground. He kind of reminds me of Greer running back (LaDainnian Martin), but maybe not as tall. They do present a problem with their athleticism.”
Despite Boiling Springs’ talent at the skill positions, Liner said the Bulldogs aren’t as big along the offensive and defensive lines as they used to be. Greenwood will look to enact a bit of revenge against the Bulldogs as the Eagles lost to them last season 27-24.
“We felt that playing a good 5A school leading into the playoffs would be an advantage for us,” Liner said. “Now we didn’t know how all of it was going to unfold when we agreed to play them two years ago, but I think it’ll be a good test for us.”