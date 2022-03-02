As a sophomore, Martavis Mason burst onto the scene for Ninety Six, finishing the year 26-0. He dominated the 1/2A 220-pound Individual State Championship, winning both of his matches by a pin.
With a fantastic sophomore season behind him, Mason stepped into a different role as a junior, taking over as the Wildcats leader.
With Mason at the helm, the Wildcats won the 1/2A State Championship, blowing past Timberland in the latter stages of the meet. One week later, Mason repeated as the 1/2A 220-pound Individual State Champion, capping off a 44-0 junior season.
With two state championships and another undefeated season, Mason repeats as the Index-Journal’s Wrestler of the Year.
“To be honest, there was more pressure than last year from winning state to defend my title,” Mason said. “It was a lot tougher. I hard to work harder. I had to sacrifice more time for wrestling and practice it and do things out of practice instead of just doing things in practice.”
Mason has dominated for Ninety Six, winning an individual state championship every year since he was in the eighth grade. Since joining the varsity team, Mason has rattled off 70 consecutive wins, extending his undefeated streak to 103 since he was a freshman. For coach Roy Lemmons, Mason’s results are almost expected because of the mix of work and talent the junior possesses. Despite the wins Lemmons said the most impressive part of Mason’s development, has been his leadership.
“He really stepped up in the leadership role in practice, outside of practice just from him and I talking about conversations he’s had between him and other kids and keeping them accountable and keeping them focused,” Lemmons said. “That ultimately helped everybody to buy in and win a state championship team-wise. I think it made the kids closer. ... Even him in the classroom. He stepped up (by) helping kids out and keeping them accountable in class.”
Along with accepting a new leadership role, Mason took on a different role for the Wildcats on the mat — wrestling in the 220-pound class and the 285-heavyweight class at times for the Wildcats. He was scheduled to wrestle as a heavyweight in the state championship before Timberland forfeited the match since it didn’t have an impact on the final results.
“It was fantastic. It’s going into history now,” Mason said of winning a state championship. “I love it. I want to keep going for this program because I love this program. I’ve put in a lot of work into this program to where we’re at right now as a leader, teammate and as a captain.”