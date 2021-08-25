For the second-consecutive week, two Lakelands area teams were ranked in the Top 10 of the High School Football Media Poll — Abbeville and Saluda.
Abbeville remained in the No. 1 spot for Class 2A this week as the Panthers dominated McCormick 46-0 on Friday. In an impressive defensive display, Abbeville limited the Chiefs explosive attack, featuring Duke-commit A’Chean Durant, to just 39 yards of total offense.
“I thought we took the edge away from them, especially early in the game,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said after Friday’s win. “We backed them up and dominated field position.”
By taking over field position, Abbeville was able to tally 322 total yards, something it would like to keep going as it faces No. 5 Newberry on Friday.
Just one spot below Newberry sit the Saluda Tigers, who defeated Strom Thurmond 52-20 in Week 1. It was the second year in a row that the Tigers defeated the Rebels, a first in school history.
After losing 21 seniors from the 2019 team and having to deal with a COVID-shortened season, the Tigers have more experience, especially on offense. Talented position players such as Jonah McCary, Tyleke Mathis, Montrevious Baker and Ja Stevens allow Saluda to go back to its up-tempo style that made it so successful in 2019.
“We’ve got a pretty good team if we can stay healthy,” Saluda coach Stewart Young said at the Greenwood Touchdown Club meeting Monday. “We are a lot better than we were last year and we have the ability at the Class 2A level to run the ball and throw the ball offensively.”
As for Greenwood, it finished just outside the top-10 for Class 4A after defeating Hillcrest 30-23. The Eagles lead by 21 points with more than seven minutes left on the clock, but back-to-back touchdowns by the Rams got them back to within a score.
Greenwood eventually held on for the win and will look to play a more complete game against Emerald on Friday.
“We were up two scores and about to score again, you think it’s Katy bar the door, but it wasn’t,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said after Friday’s win. “That’s high school football and that’s why you play until the horn blows.”