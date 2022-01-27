At the end of a game where it’s clear Kelcey Stevens’ team is going to win, he’d rather have a more subdue finish. When Omari McGowan did the exact opposite, throwing down a lob from Karlnyious Norman as the clock hit zero, all Stevens could do was smile and laugh.
The dunk was exclamation point on the team’s first win since before, snapping a nine-game losing streak as Greenwood beat Greer 56-43 on Wednesday.
“That was a symbolic play for us to flush the past and move forward,” Stevens said. “Ideally, we’d like to hold the ball and win with class, but with our kids they deserve to play the game and have fun.”
Despite the theatrical finish, the end to Greenwood’s prolonged losing streak was a roller coaster, from inconsistent shooting to battling through foul trouble.
It wasn’t the prettiest game, but at this point of the season, Stevens will take it.
“It was a huge (win),” Stevens said. “It was our first conference home win and it was great to get off the skid. It put us right back into conference play, which is right where we needed to be. It gives us something to look forward to.”
Stevens said the team needed to execute on its four “keys to victory,” most importantly, get off to a fast start.
The Eagles got just that in Norman, nailing his first three 3-pointers en route to a 10-0 run to begin the game. Norman finished with a game-high 16 points and when he wasn’t scoring, Greenwood got production from Donovan Boyles and McGowan, who tallied 15 and 10 points, respectively.
“We did a great job of playing present and playing through adversity,” Stevens said. “One of our final keys to victory was playing together, and I though we did a great job of that, whether it was going good or bad.”
After a 22-point first quarter, Stevens said it was as if his team “jumped in the cold tub” as Greenwood tallied five points in the second quarter. Despite struggling to score, the Eagles reupped their intensity on defense, pestering Greer’s big men into turnovers and missed shots. In turn, the defense helped get the offense jump started again with easy layups in transition.
“We just minimized their second chance opportunities,” Stevens said. “...(McGowan and Josiah Jeffery) were huge for us on the glass along with Hampton (Schoch). They’re not bigs but they are by necessity more than anything. They are playing their role and we need them to continue to do that if we are going to be successful.”
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.