As the calendar flips to March and the weather begins to warm up, it’s time for softball in the Lakelands. With teams starting their seasons this week, here’s are some storylines to watch for as the year unfolds.
Abbeville, Ninety Six hope to build upon playoff birthsIt was no surprise that Ninety Six and Abbeville advanced to the playoffs. The two teams finished No. 2 and 3 in Region 1 Class 2A, respectively. However, what came as a shock to many was how last season finished for both teams.
After defeating Legion Collegiate and Gray Collegiate in the first two rounds of the playoffs, Ninety Six’s high-scoring offense faltered. The Wildcats scored just three runs in the two-game elimination series with the Lancers. Legion Collegiate went on to win the 2A state tournament, defeating Chesnee and Andrew Jackson.
As for Abbeville, it was also just a win away from advancing. The Panthers dominated Crescent in the first round before falling to Chesnee days later; setting up a rubber match with the Tigers in the Upper State semifinals. After pushing Crescent to extra innings, the Panthers lost an infield single in the 10th inning.
In 2022, both teams will look to replace major core pieces from last year’s squads. Ninety Six lost Kylie Campbell, Tori Barr and Kamryn Ridlehoover, who combined for 64 RBIs last season. Despite the losses, the Wildcats return a majority of their lineup, including Grace Lollis who hit just under .400 last season.
Abbeville’s major loss comes in the circle as the Panthers graduated Reghan Stiefle who recorded a 1.65 ERA in 21 starts. All-Region players Talissa Cannady and Garianna Burton will look to replicate their dominance in the batter’s box, as both players finished with an average higher than .350 last season.
Greenwood looks
to take next stepGreenwood made a surprising jump last year, finishing second in the region after winning two games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. The Eagles were led by All-State selection Zoey Montgomery and All-Region pitcher Aubrey Holland. Both return for their sophomore seasons.
Montgomery led the offense hitting .490 along with seven stolen bases, while Holland dominated in the circle, recording a 2.82 ERA. The Eagles graduated four seniors, but with a returning young core, Greenwood is poised for a deep postseason run in 2022.
Dixie: Repeat trip to the 1A state series?Dixie made it all the way to the state tournament series before falling to Lake View in two games. The Hornets scored just five runs in the two-game series with the Gators, after four-straight games where they scored nine or more runs. Dixie return’s all but one player from last season’s squad, including I-J Player of the Year Weslyn Bensel.
Bensel led the Hornets in most of the team’s offensive categories including batting average (.550), doubles (17), triples (five) and home runs (eight). Despite returning their major source of offense, the Hornets struggled with secondary run-production, an area they will need to fix to make it back to the state championship series.
Emerald rebuilds under new coachA new season and a new head coach signifies a hopeful new look for Emerald this season. The Vikings struggled last season going winless in their region, en route to a 3-6 record. Emerald also graduated All-State selection Lauralee Scott, along with shortstop Elisabeth Tucker and catcher Zykia Chapplle.
The trio hit higher than .400 last season with Scott leading the team with a .550 batting average. Tiara Agnew takes over for Chasity Davis and will look to implement a new brand of Viking softball for this season.