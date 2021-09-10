After the team showed flashes of its potential in back-to-back losses, it all came together for Greenwood Christian as it cruised to a 48-0 victory against Spartanburg Christian last week.
The Hawks executed in all three phases of the game. The offense totaled more than 400 yards of total offense while the defense limited the Cavaliers to less than 100. As for special teams, Greenwood Christian recovered five onside kicks leading to the defense being on the field for less than 30 plays for the game.
Despite all of the praise the team rightfully deserves, Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle took a page out of the book of Alabama coach Nick Saban heading into this week’s matchup with Ware Shoals.
“What does Nick Saban call it? Rat poison,” Doolittle said. “The great thing about sports is that when it doesn’t go well, there’s another game and when it does go well, you still have to get ready for the next week. It cuts both ways.”
The Hawks will face a Ware Shoals team that is looking for a more complete effort as it lost to Dixie 16-0 on Friday. Despite Dixie running back Hunter Satterfield tallying 176 yards against the Hornets, coach Chris Johnston said that it was turnovers that hurt the team the most.
“(Satterfield) had a great game, but they only scored one offensive touchdown and I’m good with that,” Johnston said. “We had a big play early in the game and get down inside their 20-yard line and on the next play we fumble the shotgun snap. If we score there, I think it is a different game, but we didn’t do that and we’ve got to cleanup those mistakes.”
Both teams will look to turn the page this Friday in their lone matchup of the season.
Dixie at West-OakA Hunter Satterfield touchdown against Ware Shoals that was called back for a holding penalty has become the epitome of the Dixie Hornets season so far. The team has offensive weapons such as Satterfield that can get loose, but penalties and mental errors along the offensive line has at times, grounded the high-flying offense.
It’s an issue that Dixie coach Vic Lollis looks to clean up prior to its matchup with West-Oak on Friday.
“We have moments that we play pretty good and then there’s times where we’re just really confused about our alignment and our blocking schemes,” Lollis said. “We worked on those all week and we think we’ve cleaned a lot of it up. I we play a good ball game, we’ll be a pretty good team but we’re still very young.”
With some inexperience on the offensive side of the ball, Dixie has relied on its defense en route to a 2-1 record through three games. During that span, the Hornets have allowed just 33 points.
“The defense is our strongest point right now and it looks pretty good right now,” Lollis said. “We have improved in our tackling and that’s really the main thing we needed to improve.”
As the defense looks to continue its dominance, Lollis said that his focus is on the offense, more specifically its ability to control the clock against an explosive West-Oak offense.
“We cannot play behind the sticks and we cannot get called for penalties on first and second down,” Lollis said. “We have to control the clock and if we do those things we’ll be fine.”
Midland Valley at SaludaDuring Saluda’s win against Ridge Spring-Monetta in Week 1, the Tigers were forced into their locker room because of a lightning delay. Little did coach Stewart Young know at the time that would cause a problem for the program, as three days later the team was forced to shut down because of COVID-19 problems on the team that would eventually affect Young himself.
Now that the Tigers are back from their one-week bye, they will play host to Midland Valley tonight.
“Like I told our coaches to tell the team, let’s focus on Saluda not our opponent, because this wasn’t a scheduled opponent originally,” Young said. “[Midland Valley’s] lineup has been drastically different the past two games, I’m assuming from COVID, so you don’t really know the personnel you’re going to be playing against. It’s almost like you’re going up against a scrimmage that counts.”
Midland Valley is 0-2 this season while Saluda is 2-0, but Young wants his team to throw records this week. Both teams have played Strom Thurmond this year. Saluda defeated the Rebels 52-20, while Midland Valley lost 44-12, mainly losing the game in the third quarter.
“They have some weapons and some speed,” Young said. “They were right there with Strom Thurmond. They have had multiple people start in different places, so we really don’t know everything we’re going to get. We’re just going to have to do a good job of adjusting on the fly.”
Friday will be Young’s first time with the team since last Monday, as he has been in quarantine the past 10 days.
“I haven’t seen them since Monday of last week, so it’s going to be emotional,” Young said. “I just want to see them and be there. As a football coach, you love your family at home, your friends and your football team, so when you haven’t seen those guys in two weeks, it hits you.”
Kickoff at Saluda is at 7:30 p.m.