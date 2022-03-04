During a timeout with just 10.4 seconds left in Abbeville’s third matchup with Christ Church, Javario Tinch wanted the ball.
With less than two seconds left in the game, Tinch caught the ball and drilled a contested three-pointer over 6-foot-10 defender Jordan Butler. He was ready for the moment because he had been preparing for it since he was young, copying the mindset of his two favorite players — Kevin Durant and Michael Jordan.
“I just watch Michael Jordan a lot,” Tinch said. “He wanted the ball and wanted to take the last shot. It made me feel like I want the ball and take the last shot. I felt like I was going to make it, so I asked for it.”
That was one of many moments when Tinch has imitated the mindset and modeled his game after his two favorite players. As a result, the junior’s play led to the Panthers to a 17-3 record, their second region championship in three years along with a third-round playoff appearance, the first since the 2019-20 season.
Because of his all-around play and leadership, Tinch was named the 2022 I-J Player of the Year.
“This year, he stepped into more of a leadership role and a scoring role,” Abbeville basketball coach Doug Belcher said. “Jay is a great athlete, a great kid and a great student. He is well-liked, he gives you all that he’s got and he’s a hard worker. This year his average went up by five or six points because he worked hard on his shot. It paid off for him.”
Tinch led the team in scoring, averaging 16.5 points per game through a combination of dunks on the fast break and expertly drilling shots from beyond the arc.
Along with being the team’s leading scorer, Tinch was an elite defender, averaging a team-high 1.2 blocks per game and was third on the team in steals with 2.4 per game.
In the three matchups against Christ Church, the 6-foot-4 junior was given the responsibility of slowing Butler and Mason Johnstone, who is 6-foot-7. He was also tasked with guarding Gray Collegiate’s two big men, both of whom are taller than 6-foot-6
“It took away from my scoring because I had to guard good people. Gray Collegiate and Christ Church are probably the best teams that I’ve ever played,” Tinch said. “I didn’t have any competition until those two.”
According to Belcher, Tinch was also more active in the paint this year, battling inside to gather offensive rebounds than in the past. He led the team with 8.4 rebounds per game, 3.6 of which came on the offensive glass.
“This year, he was more dominate with offensive rebounds, catching them off the glass and dunking or putting them back,” Belcher said. “He was more physical this year, and that comes from his time in the weight room. Hopefully this year, we’ll have a little bit more time in the weight room and get a little stronger and a little bigger to be more potent in the inside to go along with his outside game.”
Tinch earned his first official college offer Feb. 22, receiving an offer from Penn State University Greater Allegheny.
“It felt good. It shows that I’ve been working,” Tinch said. “Now, I have to keep working and keep putting in work every day.”