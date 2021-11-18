Ninety Six senior Anjollet Corner knew two facts about the college she wanted to attend. She wanted to attend a Historically Black College or University and she wanted to continue her softball career.
She made both happen Wednesday, when she signed her college scholarship to Saint Augustine University, an HBCU in Raleigh, North Carolina.
“I settled on Saint Augustine because it is an HBCU college, and I’ve always wanted to go to one,” Corner said. “I toured the school and it was just love at first sight. I was just glad the coach let me get a scholarship there. I was excited about that.”
While Corner was hoping to stay closer to Ninety Six, her love of Saint Augustine’s campus and the offer to play softball at the next level made up for the five-hour distance.
“I didn’t really want to go five hours away, but it was the first one to offer me something, so I was like ‘Fine, I’ll go,’” Corner said.
Corner plays the hot corner at Ninety Six and has locked down third base since she was a freshman. In her time as a Wildcat, Corner was part of the 2019 Ninety Six state championship team.
“Her defense is really what made her a good player. Offensively, she’s tough,” Ninety Six softball coach John Coster said. “A lot of opposing coaches have talked about how tough of an out she is, which I’m really pleased with. When she was younger, (Corner) pressed a lot. Then, she’s slowed down. Her bat has gotten a lot better.
“She works extremely hard at softball. She’s gotten signed, so she wants to be good. Defensively, she stops them all.”
Corner will continue to play third base once she joins the Falcons roster.
“I’m so excited to go and just start playing,” Corner said.