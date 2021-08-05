The familiar sounds of a referee's whistle, the crunch of a tackle and the cheering from the sidelines after a touchdown, made its welcome return Thursday night to J.W. Babb Stadium.
For the first time this season, Greenwood, Easley, Seneca and Byrnes strapped on pads and lined up against players who weren't their teammates.
"It was an exciting opportunity to play against (Byrnes), Seneca and Easley," Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. "You can kind of measure where you are when you compete against opponents like that. I thought we held our own."
The Eagles offense sparkled in its first two scrimmages against Easley and Seneca, scoring a combined eight touchdowns. Against the Green Wave, all four scores came through the air as the trio of Eagles quarterbacks: Daylan Rappley, Josiah Jeffrey and Kaleb Burton, each tallied a passing touchdown with Rappley recording two.
Liner said it was odd the first four scores were through the air for an option team, but said it was something the Eagles will need to be comfortable going to this season.
"Everybody thinks that we are just three yards and a cloud of dust kind of a 1960s or 1970s style, but we do throw it if we get the chance," Liner said. "That's something we have to get better that. We have to be able to take those opportunities when people load the box on us because we see a lot of eight or nine-man boxes with what we do, so I thought tonight that was really good."
One of the many beneficiaries of the passing game was senior Billy Pruitt who caught two touchdowns on the night, one of which he ran back for 83 yards. The other was junior Ve Morton who scored two of his three touchdowns through the air.
While he displayed his pass-catching ability, Morton dominated in the running game. The junior broke off multiple runs for 10 or more yards including a 49-yard dash for a touchdown against Easley.
"Ve Morton has a chance to be a special player and he really showed that tonight," Liner said. "A lot of guys caught passes for touchdowns tonight which was awesome. It was good to see when we did throw it, we were very productive."
Along with the offensive display, the Eagles defense also had its moments in the spotlight, especially against Class 5A Byrnes. With the Rebels opting to use a spread offense, Liner said it is hard to replicate in practice what that type of offense looks like as the Eagles run the triple option.
"That was kind of on purpose," Liner said. "With (Byrnes) and Seneca throwing it around on us, it was good for us because it gives us a chance to see that stuff."
The Eagles held the Rebels to just one score as Greenwood stymied the Byrnes offense on back-to-back trips to the red zone.
"They had a (few) good drives which they're going to do," Liner said. "They've got good players on their offensive line and it is as good as any we'll see all year. They got a guy going to Arkansas, they got another guys getting heavily recruited and they actually have a kid that played for us last year at right guard. It was definitely a very good first scrimmage we've got a lot of things clean up, but we're excited to have an opportunity to play against quality opponents."