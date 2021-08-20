ABBEVILLE — Go ahead. Skip to the scoring by quarter in the game summary below and look for CJ Vance’s name.
Did you look? He isn’t there, is he?
Sometimes a game’s most impactful player never reaches the end zone. The senior Abbeville defensive back and kick returner certainly set up others to get there, though.
Vance had a 43-yard kickoff return, a 49-yard punt return and a 40-yard interception return – each of which led to eventual touchdowns for the Panthers – as defending state champion Abbeville, the state’s No. 1-ranked Class 2A team, dominated McCormick 46-0 Friday night at Hite Stadium.
“The head coach gets one pick to be captain each and every week, and he (Vance) was my pick this week, and he didn’t let me down,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said.
Vance said the Panthers had a good week of preparation, and he thought it paid off in what he called one of his better games.
“My teammates did a great job of opening holes,” Vance said. “I feel like I do my part, and we all do ours. At the end of the day, it’s all team effort.”
Coming into the game, Nickles worried that his inexperienced defensive line would be exposed by McCormick’s offense, specifically by Chiefs running back A’Chean Durant, a highly touted Duke commit.
“I thought our coaches had a good game plan, and I thought our kids did a good job in executing that plan,” Nickles said. “I thought we had tremendous effort. There are a lot of things to clean up. I thought we had a lot of penalties. Now we’ve got a Week Zero start, and we try to build on that next week.”
Durant was stuffed the entire night, ending up with minus-10 yards rushing, and McCormick had just 39 yards of total offense – to Abbeville’s 322 – in the blowout. In fact, the Class 1A Chiefs combined for minus-2 yards rushing.
“I thought we took the edge away from them, especially early in the game,” Nickles said. “We backed them up and dominated the field position.”
Offensively, Abbeville scored on almost every possession. J’Marion Burton, who carried the ball just eight times, had a pair of rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Zay Rayford passed for one TD — to Jay Hill — and ran for another. Hill, who came in as a backup quarterback with lots of other Abbeville subs in the second half, later had a rushing touchdown.
Shunkevis Brown and Darren Calhoun also scored, as Abbeville used nine running backs, with eight having 25 or more yards rushing.
And, next week, in keeping with Abbeville tradition, players will enjoy doughnuts for posting a shutout.
McCormick coach Paul Pratt said it’s “back to the drawing board” for his team next week.
“We got off to to a slow start,” McCormick coach Paul Pratt said of Friday’s game. “We just couldn’t get the ball moving. In order to be competitive, our offensive line has got to do the job up front and not depending on one back to do everything.”
GAME SUMMARY
McCormick 0 0 0 0 — 0
Abbeville 14 19 13 0 — 46
FIRST QUARTER
A — J’Marion Burton 6 run (Addison Nickles kick)
A — Jay Hill 3 pass from Zay Rayford (Nickles kick)
SECOND QUARTER
A — Burton 3 run (Nickles kick)
A — Shunkevis Brown 1 run (kick failed)
A — Rayford 15 run (kick failed)
THIRD QUARTER
A — Hill 3 run (Nickles kick)
A — Darren Calhoun 5 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — M: Markese Stevens 4-6, Kaneko Wideman 2-4, Omarian Key 1-(-2), A’Chean Durant 12-(-10). A: Antonio Harrison 6-53, Jay Hill 5-52, J’Marion Burton 8-41, Mikelyn Bowie 6-38, Zay Rayford 4-34, Shunkevis Brown 3-31, Darren Calhoun 3-29, Jamal Marshall 4-25, Jamiaze Bowie 4-(-2).
Passing — M: Markese Stevens 6-13-41-1. A: Zay Rayford 4-9-21-0.
Receiving — M: Omarian Key 2-19, Dre’Kevan Thomas 2-17, A’Chean Durant 1-14, Amis Parker 1-(-9). A: Antonio Harrison 2-15, Jamal Marshall 1-3, Jay Hill 1-3.
Records: McCormick (0-1), Abbeville (1-0).
Next games: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aiken at McCormick; 8 p.m. Friday, Abbeville at Newberry.