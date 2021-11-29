The 2020-21 season was a mess for the Emerald girls basketball team, as the Vikings played just 14 games because of COVID-19 problems, forcing them to miss a month of the season.
Though they basically played a region-only schedule last year, the Vikings returned to the playoffs. They were led by the coaching of Merv Rollinson, who returned to the team after taking a year off to focus on his health.
Now, Emerald, which is ranked as the No. 6 team in 3A, is looking forward to build on that success as it heads into the 2021-22 season, starting with McCormick.
“I’m super excited for us to hopefully have a hopefully regular, normal basketball season,” Rollinson said. “The girls are super excited for it and I think our fans are also excited about it. I think we’ll have a product they’ll be excited to see.”
Emerald returns a solid group of players, starting with junior Kendahl Spearman. Spearman was a first-team All-Lakelands player and averaged 21 points, five rebounds and three steals a game.
She dropped 34 points against Greenwood to blow out the Eagles and had 29 points in the Vikings’ first-round loss to Southside in the 3A playoffs.
The Vikings also added Hailey Chiles, who was a standout at Greenwood as a sophomore. Chiles was also an All-Lakelands first-team selection, averaging 14 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks a game.
“With the addition of Hailey Chiles to couple with Kendahl and our other returners, we have a great mix of girls,” Rollinson said. “The attitudes have been good and they get along together.”
So far this preseason, Emerald has played two scrimmages, playing 4A No. 7 Woodmont and 3A No. 10 Daniel. Both teams reached the playoffs last season. The Vikings also played Westside, which is the No. 1 team in 4A in the preseason poll.
“(All) of them are highly ranked teams right now,” Rollinson said. “We got in there and battled with them. We didn’t win every quarter, but I think they know that we were a worthy opponent.”
Rollinson chose the tough competition for two reasons: It gives the older girls a test to see how far they’ve come during the summer, and it allows the younger girls to get the reps necessary to learn the Vikings’ system, while getting accustomed to varsity.
“We’re inexperienced at a couple of positions. Just getting those girls in and getting them reps,” Rollinson said. “I think the more reps they get, the more acclimated to how we do things they’ll become. It’s basically where we are right now.”