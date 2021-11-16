For a lot of athletes, a coach can be a second parent, as they spend more time with the team and coaching staff than their own families during the season. For Addison Nickles, he’s had the opportunity to play for his father during his high school career, something that most athletes never get a chance to do.
Nickles is a junior for the No. 1 Abbeville Panthers and has played every one of his varsity games under Jamie Nickles, who has led the Panthers to five championships in the past six years.
“It’s been the same because I don’t have him as my position coach,” Addison said. “Whenever we get on the field, it’s just business. I don’t really think of him being my dad, it’s just normal. He’s just another coach to me.”
Addison starts as the Panthers left tackle on the offensive line, but has played center in his career. Playing the offensive line runs in the family, as Jamie played on the line as does Connor Nickles, Addison’s older brother, who is currently at the Citadel.
“I was a little too short and a little too slow to play linebacker or full back, so I played (offensive line) in rec league and middle school. I just naturally just went into it because I’m strong but I’m not athletic enough to play linebacker,” Addison said.
“It’s pretty cool because he (Jamie) played it and my brother (Connor) plays it. I played center all of rec league but now I’ve moved to tackle. It’s pretty cool. It’s the same position and the same body type. The same genes.”
Abbeville’s potent rushing attack has dominated teams all season, thanks to the skilled athletes running the ball and the big holes the offensive line creates along the edges, something that Addison is a big part of.
“He’s one of our hardest workers,” Jamie said. “He’s worked hard all the way through. He’s one of our strongest, maybe our strongest kids. He really puts in the time in the weight room, so I’m proud of him for that, and hopefully, it’ll pay off for him.”
Along with anchoring one of the two tackle positions, Nickles also is the Panthers starting kicker. The junior has one of the more powerful legs in the Lakelands, as he is consistently booting balls through the back of the end zone on kickoffs.
Addison started kicking whenever he and Connor would tag along with Jamie whenever Jamie would go for his daily runs. Connor would work on hitting golf balls, while Addison would kick footballs daily.
“Addison never liked hitting golf balls, so he would kick footballs. My granddad was a great kicker at Abbeville, so I guess he got it from there because he sure didn’t get it from me,” Jamie said.
“I’ve always been a kicker. It’s pretty tough having to kick on tired legs,” Addison added. “It affects you, especially late in games. Whatever my team needs, that’s what I’ll do.”
Playing multiple positions has helped Addison stay locked in games, since he will play the next play after making of missing a kick. In the second round of the playoffs, Abbeville was forced to try to kick a 45-yard field goal.
Nickles booted the ball, but instead of sailing through the uprights, it bounced off the left post. Instead of hanging his head, Addison went back to work, jumping back in the huddle for the next defensive series.
“Whenever they miss a kick, they’ll go to the sideline and that’s all they think about. With me, I’m in on the next play. We like to just brush it off and act like it didn’t happen. The offensive line helps me a lot with that though, because I have more to focus on than just being a kicker and sitting by my net and crying about it.”
Once he graduates from Abbeville in 2023, Addison plans to try to play football in college, either at offensive line or kicker. Once he finishes college, he plans to follow in Jamie’s footsteps as a coach.
His inspiration is his own father.
“Really just him (Jamie), because the impact he has on these kids’ lives is pretty cool,” Addison said of what makes him want to be a football coach. “I’ve always loved the coaching aspect of football, like the Xs and Os. I love the scheme behind it. It’s always interesting to me.”