There is nothing easy about being a two-way player. Just ask Ninety Six’s Payne Davis.
The senior is the Wildcats starting quarterback, safety and this season’s starting punter despite not having punted before. It might seem like a lot, but Davis has thrived as a multifaceted football player, being named the Index-Journal Player of the Week after filling the stat sheet in the Wildcats’ win over Heathwood Hall.
“It’s a lot to get used to,” Davis said. “There are a lot of positions that you have to cover, this year I just started punting which was just something else. But it’s really prideful to say ‘Hey I play quarterback and I play safety.’”
Against the Highlanders, Davis earned 63 rushing yards on 10 carries, went 11-for-22 for 130 passing yards and three touchdowns, recorded three interceptions, two pass breakups and two tackles as a defensive back and averaged 30 yards per punt on five punts.
“He plays his tail off on both sides of the ball and he punts,” Ninety Six head coach Matthew Owings said. “We try to find time to get him off of the field but, he doesn’t want to come off the field.”
Despite being in his second season playing varsity football, Davis has been able to learn the offense and defense on the fly.
Part of that is natural instincts.
His mom, Christen, was a softball player for Erskine College while his dad, Tony, played football at Presbyterian College. The other half of the equation is that Davis is a multi-sport athlete, playing basketball and baseball in the winter and spring.
“Playing other sports has really helped me throughout high school,” Davis said. “But being a quarterback and all, just understanding what the offense is doing has helped me a lot too, so I get to see both sides of the ball.”
Along with his football IQ, Owings said that Payne’s positive attitude and tenacity on the field is a joy to coach.
“(Davis) is just awesome,” Owings said. “He’s the man for us and he’s progressed well with the passing game. He understands the reads with the RPO. I’m just super pleased with how well he has progressed in (his) short amount of game experience.”