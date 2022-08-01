Abbeville High assistant football coach Tony Temple has left to take an assistant coaching position at Strom Thurmond, Panthers head coach Jamie Nickles said.
"Tony is an Abbeville guy, through and through," Nickles said. "He's always welcome here. He knows that. I just wish him the absolute very best."
Temple was quarterbacks coach at Abbeville and called plays for the Panthers the past two years. Temple, who joined the Panthers’ staff in 2015, was a key member of the coaching staff during several state title runs.
Temple played quarterback at Abbeville in the early 1990s and is the father of two former standout Panther players, Nate and Cruz Temple. Nate is a defensive lineman at the University of Pittsburgh, and Cruz is linebacker at Arkansas State University.
The Temple family has three generations of state champions. Nate and Cruz have six state titles between them, and Tony has won just as many state championships as an assistant coach.
Tony, a former Panther player, quarterbacked Abbeville to the 1991 state championship with his father-in-law, the late Dennis Botts, as coach.
Tony was an assistant at Abbeville for several years before spending nine years on coach Shell Dula’s staff at Greenwood High. Tony was on staff during Greenwood High's run to the 2012 Class 4A Division II state championship.
At Strom Thurmond, Tony will head up the weight room program, which will free him up to attend his sons' Saturday football games in the fall.
Gil Cade has taken over as offensive coordinator at Abbeville, and Mark Smith will be assisting with quarterbacks and running backs. Defensive coordinator Ellis Belton will now be assistant head coach and will help on the offensive side of the ball.