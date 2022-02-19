ABBEVILLE — For most of the season, Abbeville has torched teams inside, taking the ball to the rim instead of taking jumpers. While that inside presence was still there on Saturday, the Panthers were sharpshooters on Saturday, knocking down seven 3s en route to a 77-52 win against rival Saluda.
"We have been working on our jump shots, and we were able to knock down some 3s tonight," Abbeville coach Doug Belcher said. "The 3 ball was falling. They were in a 2-3 (zone), so we ran our offense along the perimeter. It just fell our way tonight. We worked the ball for quick shots. It was a total team effort tonight."
After both teams's started the game with a 5-0 run, Abbeville got into gear. The Panthers' offense worked quickly, firing from anywhere along the perimeter while going at full speed. The tie game quickly moved into Abbeville's favor, as the Panthers answered Saluda's run with a seven-point run themselves, giving them a lead that would only grow throughout the course of the game.
The dynamic duo of Jeremiah Lomax and Javario Tinch led the way for the Panthers in the first quarter, combining for 13 of the 17 Panther first-quarter points. Of those 13 points, nine were scored from behind the arc.
Though Saluda was making shots early, it couldn't maintain the pace that Abbeville was playing. The Tigers cut the lead to as little as six points with more than two and a half minutes to play in the first half, but a missed shot underneath would spark a fast break, resulting in an Abbeville score more often than not. Saluda trailed by 12 at the half, which grew to 20 by the end of the third quarter.
Tinch finished with a game high 20 points, while Lomax finished with 15 points. Rhasheed Davis finished with 14 points off the bench.
Saluda's main offensive answer was senior Jabari Baker, who was extremely effective from behind the arc. Baker finished with a team high 17 points, 15 of which came from behind the arc. Zion Wright added 15 points.
Abbeville will play Gray Collegiate in the third round of the playoffs on Thursday at Allen University. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.
"I played Gray back in 2016. We're looking forward to going out and playing those guys," Belcher said. "Great team and great coach. In order to be the best, you have to beat the best."
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.