Heading into the bottom of the sixth, Abbeville trailed Sumter by a run. The Panthers had put runners on base all game but had struggled to come away with a big inning.
The bats prevailed on Saturday, as Abbeville drove in three runs in the bottom of the sixth, taking its final game of the Emerald City Classic 7-5.
The rally started with Ty Price, who hit a screamer to right field for a double. After messing with the Sumter pitcher for a pitch, Price advanced to third on a balk. He was there for one more pitch, as Jackson Clemmons lined a pitch into left field to tie the game. After an infield single, Clemmons found his way to the plate after a throwing error by the Sumter pitcher.
Abbeville added a run off a Hunter Overholt single before the game was called because of the time limit.
"You just talk about guys that have been battling," Abbeville coach Daniel Little said. "They brought in a guy that has a good changeup, so we had to wait on the ball and drive it to right-center. I told them good hitters have to make adjustments and we did.
"I told them today, 'We talk about having each other's back. Today, I got two guys out on the bases that cost us two runs. You guys have to have my back.' They did. They found a way to make up for those costly base running plays. We just battled and hung around."
Early on, Sumter was keying in on pitches, finishing with an extra-base hit in the first four innings. Most of the time, those runners scored. The turn came in the top of the fifth.
Abbeville chipped a run off its deficit and needed a quick inning to maintain the momentum. Price, trusting his defense, got a strikeout and two grounders to end the inning in less than five minutes.
Price ended with a complete game, striking out seven in his six innings of work.
"He's a bulldog," Little said. "You can tell he's not going to throw the fastball by you, so he's going to mix it up. Dude is just a competitor. When he's out there, our kids have a little bit more hitch in their giddyup. They're ready to really battle. He gives us a chance."
