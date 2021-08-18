The S.C. Prep Football Media poll was released on Tuesday. Two Lakelands schools were ranked in their respective classifications. Abbeville and Saluda were ranked in the top-10 for Class 2A, while Greenwood received votes in Class 4A.
Abbeville went undefeated en route to its fifth Class 1A state championship in six seasons. The Panthers relied on a stingy defense to make they trip back to Columbia last season, as it allowed 44 points in 11 games. One major piece of that defense is senior Jeremiah Lomax, who recorded four interceptions last season.
With linebackers Cruz Temple and Luke Evans moving on to play in college, Lomax will look to lead the defense from the secondary as Abbeville will open the season Friday at home against McCormick.
Saluda went 3-3 and missed the playoffs in 2020. According to head coach Stewart Young, it was because of a lack of experience. However, this season the Tigers are not only experienced but are healthy heading into the 2021 season. With receivers such as Tyleke Mathis and Ja Stewart, Saluda will look to get back to its up-tempo offense as the Tigers face Strom Thurmond on the road in Week 1.
For a complete look at the preseason polls, go to page 2B.
First-place votes in parentheses
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (10)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Northwestern
4. (tie) Dorman
4. (tie) T.L. Hanna
6. Ridge View
7. Gaffney
8. Byrnes
9. Sumter
10. River Bluff
Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, Chapin, Hillcrest, Nation Ford, Mauldin, West Ashley.
Class 4A
1. A.C. Flora (7)
2. Myrtle Beach (2)
3. Greenville (1)
4. Catawba Ridge
5. South Pointe
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Westside
8. Beaufort
9. Irmo
10. Greer
Others receiving votes: North Augusta, May River, Greenwood, Airport
Class 3A
1. Daniel (10)
2. (tie) Chapman
2. (tie) Camden
4. Oceanside Collegiate
5. Wren
6. Dillon
7. Chester
8. Gilbert
9. Brookland-Cayce
10. Union County
Others receiving votes: Aynor, Woodruff, Clinton, Fairfield Central, Hanahan, Palmetto
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (10)
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Marion
4. Barnwell
5. Chesnee
6. Newberry
7. Andrews
8. Saluda
9. Batesburg-Leesville
10. Christ Church
Others receiving votes: St. Joseph’s, Andrew Jackson, Woodland, Pelion, Cheraw, North Central, Chesterfield, Silver Bluff, Blacksburg
Class A
1. Southside Christian (10)
2. Lake View
3. Lamar
4. Whale Branch
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Blackville-Hilda
7. Baptist Hill
8. Wagener-Salley
9. C.A. Johnson
10. Lewisville
Others receiving votes: Carvers Bay, Johnsonville, McBee, North/Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Ridge Spring-Monetta, Allendale-Fairfax, C.E. Murray, Great Falls, Denmark-Olar.