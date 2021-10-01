ABBEVILLE — An eerie fog blanketed Dennis Botts Field during halftime of Friday night’s homecoming game.
It was hard to tell which field coverage was better: the fog or Abbeville’s defensive secondary.
The No. 1-ranked Panthers opened Region 1-2A play with a 49-0 drubbing of Crescent, intercepting highly touted 6-foot-6 Tiger quarterback Kaydon Sauers four times in the rout.
“I think it’s just speed,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said about Abbeville’s linebackers and defensive backs. “They understand their assignments and are getting where they need to be.”
In the first quarter, it looked like Crescent (1-5 overall, 0-1 region) might have something defensively to solve the riddle that is Abbeville’s vaunted A-Bone offense. Crescent stopped Abbeville on its first two drives.
“They (Crescent) did a really good job of playing gap control,” Nickles said. “Give our coaches credit. We did have to make some adjustments offensively, mainly just getting our mind on what we needed to do — like missed assignments. We ran a play and both guards pull and run into each other. It’s just the mental aspect of the game.”
It didn’t take long for Abbeville (6-0, 1-0) to figure things out. On their third possession, the Panthers marched from their own 39-yard line to the Crescent 1 on nine plays. J’Marion Burton punched it into the end zone from there. Then, on Abbeville’s next possession, running back Antonio Harrison broke free on a 36-yard scoring run to put Abbeville up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Harrison, the team leader in all-purpose yards, had 81 rushing yards on just five carries and scored again on a 43-yard scamper in the second quarter. Running back Jamal Marshall led the way for Abbeville with 120 yards on eight carries.
Abbeville quarterback Zay Rayford scored from 5 yards out in the second quarter.
Darren Calhoun snagged Abbeville’s first interception in the second quarter in what looked like would be a pick six. But Crescent managed to drag him down at the 5-yard line.
“I just ran out of gas,” Calhoun said.
It didn’t matter. Marshall ran it in on the next play.
Defensive back Javario Tinch intercepted Sauers right before halftime, as the Panthers went up 28-0 at the break.
“There’s just good leadership back there,” Calhoun said of the defensive secondary. “We’ve got three seniors, and, Javario Tinch, he’s a ball hawk. Everybody is going to do their job and make plays.”
Kendall Barr got an interception for the Panthers, and then Jeremiah Lomax picked off Sauers and took it 65 yards for a touchdown. It was Lomax’s second interception returned for a touchdown this season. Tinch’s pick was his third of the season.
Karson Norman also had a 46-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Neither team scored in the fourth, as Abbeville subbed heavily on both sides of the ball.
Besides giving up the four interceptions, Sauers completed 12 of his 28 passes for 123 yards.
“He’s really good,” Nickles said of Sauers. “I don’t know how many times he threw it, but it seemed like 50. He makes good decisions, but that’s where we’re pretty good too. Give our guys a lot of credit for that.”
In addition to his interception, Calhoun batted down a pass and made several key tackles for the Panthers.
“My role on the team is to do my job and make sure everybody around me does their job in the box,” Calhoun said. “That’s what I bring to the table every week. I’m always the type of person who is going to be where he is supposed to be.”
Crescent actually had more first downs (17) than Abbeville (13), but the Panthers rolled up 342 yards of total offense, capitalizing on several big runs.
Abbeville travels to Liberty for a 7:30 p.m. region matchup next Friday night.
GAME SUMMARY
Crescent 0 0 0 0 — 0
Abbeville 14 14 21 0 — 49
FIRST QUARTER
A — J’Marion Burton 1 run (Addison Nickles kick)
A — Antonio Harrison 36 run (Nickles kick)
SECOND QUARTER
A — Zay Rayford 5 run (Nickles kick)
A — Harrison 43 run (Nickles kick)
THIRD QUARTER
A — Jamal Marshall 8 run (Asher Johnston kick)
A — Karson Norman 46 run (Johnston kick)
A — Jeremiah Lomax 65 INT return (Johnston kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — C: Kaydon Sauers 11-49, Darius Latimer 16-38, Elijah Richey 7-25, Cody Drummond 2-3, Reece Binninger 2-2. A: Jamal Marshall 8-120, Antonio Harrison 5-81, Karson Norman 2-46, J’Marion Burton 6-33, Jay Hill 4-31, Zay Rayford 3-7.
Passing — C: Kaydon Sauers 12-28-123-4, Darius Latimer 0-2-0-0. A: Zay Rayford 2-6-24-0.
Receiving — C: Cody Drummond 7-82, Kamrun Gentle 1-17, Garrett Bowen 2-13, Landen LeCroy 1-6, Darius Latimer 1-5. A: Antonio Harrison 2-24..
Records: Abbeville (6-0 overall, 1-0 Region 1-2A), Crescent (1-5 overall, 0-1 Region 1-2A)
Next game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Abbeville at Liberty.