The start of region play is generally a time to prepare for the toughest opponents on the schedule.
That’s not the case for No. 1-ranked Abbeville, which had a tough non-region slate in its first five games, but will play its next five against Region 1-2A teams that are a combined 8-12 overall. Four of those wins come from Christ Church, a ranked team the Panthers will play in the final game of the regular season.
On Friday, though, the Panthers (5-0) return home after two weeks on the road to take on Crescent (1-3) at 7:30 p.m. at Hite Stadium in Abbeville.
The Tigers haven’t won a game since August — a 19-7 victory against Class 1A Dixie — and have lost three straight.
Panthers coach Jamie Nickles is not taking the Tigers lightly, though.
“You better keep worrying about Abbeville and Abbeville getting better,” Nickles said. “We’re worn slap out. We are a beat-up, banged-up football team right now.”
Senior quarterback Kaydon Sauers (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) leads the Tigers offensively. He’s 28-of-55 passing for 563 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s also rushed 49 times for 188 yards and three TDs.
Sauers’ best game came in a loss to Franklin County (Georgia), when he combined for 455 total yards and four TDs.
“I’m really impressed with the quarterback,” Nickles said. “I know he’s being recruited by a lot of people. He’s a big-time athlete. He was last year. You are just not going to bat his balls. He throws the ball from two or three different arm angles, as well. You have to know that going in.”
Sauers’ top target is 6-foot-1 wide receiver Cody Drummond, who has 19 receptions for 357 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Colby Gray and senior tight end Jaquez Willingham are secondary targets.
Nickles said the Tigers’ passing game will put pressure on Abbeville’s defensive secondary, which has been stellar. Javrio Tinch and CJ Vance have a pair of interceptions, and Jeremiah Lomax, the leader in the Panthers’ secondary, had a pick-six in last week’s win against Class 3A Belton-Honea Path.
Freshman Darius Latimer is Crescent’s top running back threat, and junior Reece Binninger also gets carries.
For the first time this season, the Panthers won’t be outsized on the offensive and defensive lines.
“That’s hard to judge on film,” Nickles said. “We’ll have to see how we match up in the trenches with this bunch. It will be a big challenge for us.”
Crescent is led defensively by a trio of standout linebackers. Junior Elijah Richey has 53 total tackles, and outside linebackers Steele Sears (6-foot-3) and Kamrun Gentle (6-foot-2) offer size at the second level.
“That linebacking corps is going to be a big challenge for us,” Nickles said.
Abbeville has dominated in the running game in each of its victories.
“Abbeville is a talented team with tons of playmakers, and they believe in what they do week in and week out,” Crescent coach Sheldon Evans said. “We’ve got to try and slow them down and hope we can establish some sort of offense.”
Antonio Harrison has led the way offensively for the Panthers. The running back has 472 yards rushing and is averaging 13 yards per carry. He has scored six rushing touchdowns, has one kickoff return for a TD and caught one TD pass. Fullback J’Marion Burton has been a workhorse between the tackles for the Panthers. He has 203 yards rushing and has scored five times. He’s often the go-to man when the Panthers are knocking on the door of their opponent’s end zone.
Abbeville quarterback Zay Rayford is second on the team in rushing with 298 yards and three scores, and he has completed almost half of his passes for another three touchdowns. His top target is Jay Hill, who has scored on two of his five catches.
“The 11 that line up (for Abbeville) can start on any team in the state,” Evans said. “That’s pretty challenging. It’s very difficult to limit Abbeville on anything they do.”