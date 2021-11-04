Defending state champion Abbeville, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A, opens the state playoffs Friday night at home against a Blacksburg team that hasn’t won a game since August.
Blacksburg, the fourth seed out of Region 2-2A, last won Aug. 24 against Green Sea Floyds. The Wildcats (1-7 overall) will face a Panthers team that is 10-0 and won the Region 1-2A championship last week against Christ Church.
“Christ Church exposed a lot about our football team,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “We had so many missed assignments offensively and defensively. We’ve tried to clean that up. But then you shift gears and have to prepare for a double-wing team, which is a totally different concept.”
Nickles holds Blacksburg’s offense in high regard. It was Wildcat coach Jet Turner who taught Nickles the jet sweep the Panthers use out of their A-Bone offense.
Turner, who has had health problems this season, won’t be on the sidelines Friday. Instead, interim coach Ken Dockal, the team’s offensive coordinator, will lead the Wildcats.
“Coach Nickles and his staff do a fantastic job preparing their young men to play in all three phases of the game,” Dockal said. “One thing that really sticks out when you watch Abbeville on tape is the amount of effort that all 11 players play with every down. We are excited for the opportunity to compete against one of the top programs in the state of South Carolina.”
Nickles said Blacksburg runs the double wing “as well as anybody in the nation.”
Turner was an assistant coach on the Allendale-Fairfax team that lost to Abbeville in the 1996 state championship game. Turner left Allendale-Fairfax to be the head coach at Ware Shoals, where he found immediate success running the double wing.
Nickles said the Turner’s offense presents a huge challenge for the Panthers’ young defense.
The biggest challenge? “Getting the ball,” Nickles said. “They are ball hawks. They want to get the ball and keep it for time of possession. That will be the key to this football game.”
Junior running back Dre Buckson leads the Wildcats with 118 carries for 777 yards and five rushing touchdowns.
Senior lineman Chris Smarr has an average grade of 88% on offense, and, defensively, has 15 solo tackles, 21 assists and a fumble recovery for the Wildcats. Blacksburg senior linebacker Ja’quavious Davis has 16 solo tackles, 40 assists, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and two blocked field goals.
Abbeville is led offensively by wingback Antonio Harrison, who averages nearly 15 yards per carry and has 11 rushing touchdowns. Fullback J’Marion Burton has 12 rushing touchdowns, and quarterback Zay Rayford has 10.
Jeremiah Lomax, who lines up in the defensive secondary but also at linebacker, leads the team with 56 solo tackles and five interceptions returned for touchdowns. Lomax was added to the North-South All-Star Game roster earlier this week.
“I’m happy to see that happen for a well-deserving young man,” Nickles said.