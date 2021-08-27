NEWBERRY — Newberry threw its weight around in Friday night’s game against No. 1-ranked Abbeville.
In the end, it didn’t matter. The Abbeville defense was solid.
After No. 5 Newberry, whose offensive line outweighed Abbeville by a 50-pound average, opened the game by marching down the field in 13 plays, Panthers defensive back CJ Vance intercepted a Bulldogs pass. It set the tone for the game, as Abbeville’s defense came up strong in a 35-6 victory.
“I’ve seen that many, many times,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “They’ve got fine offense coaches. They’ve got fine offensive football players. That (opening drive) was not surprising to me. I was proud of how our kids bent but didn’t break.”
Antonio Harrison caught a touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 94 yards for another score, while running back J’Marion Burton rushed for two touchdowns, as the Panthers asserted themselves on offense and defense.
Harrison’s kickoff return, which Nickles called “electric,” took the momentum of Newberry (1-1) scoring its first touchdown of the game away from the Bulldogs.
“That was a turning point,” Nickles said. “That was the first time I felt I could breathe all night.”
Ty Cade also had an interception for Abbeville (2-0 overall), and Jeremiah Lomax and Javario Tinch each broke up possible touchdown passes.
Quarterback Zay Rayford led Abbeville with 71 yards rushing. He was 4-of-6 passing for 70 yards. Burton rushed 12 times for 50 yards.
Backup quarterback Jay Hill capped the Panthers’ scoring off a broken play, scampering 12 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter.
Abbeville will host Emerald next Friday in a game that pits Nickles against Emerald coach Tad DuBose, who was a longtime defensive coordinator under Nickles.
GAME SUMMARY
Abbeville 7 13 0 15 — 35
Newberry 0 0 0 6 — 6
FIRST QUARTER
A — Antonio Harrison 29 pass from Zay Rayford (Addison Nickles kick)
SECOND QUARTER
A — J’Marion Burton 15 run (Nickles kick)
A — Burton 4 run (kick failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
N — KJ Robinson 1 run (kick blocked)
A — Antonio Harrison 94 kickoff return (Javario Tinch pass from Rayford)
A — Jay Hill 12 run (Nickles kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — A: Zay Rayford 14-71, J’Marion Burton 12-50, Antonio Harrison 3-33, Jamal Marshall 5-25, Jay Hill 4-24, Ty Cade 1-15, Shunkevis Brown 1-(-2), Jackson Uldrick 1-(-2). N: KJ Robinson 17-68, Zsyheim Epps 10-53, Ty Cook 4-32, Careem Gibson 1-8.
Passing — A: Zay Rayford 4-6-70-0. N: Zsyheim Epps 6-18-69-2.
Receiving — A: Antonio Harrison 1-29, Sunkevis Brown 1-27, Jay Hill 2-14. N: Zack Chalmers 5-49, Malik Goree 1-10.
Records: Abbeville (2-0), Newberry (1-1).
Next games: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Emerald at Abbeville