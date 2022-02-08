ABBEVILLE — With four and a half minutes left in the game, the Abbeville girls basketball team had a lead and a chance to win its first game of the year. Leading by five, the Panthers struggled down the stretch, falling to Liberty 35-34.
"I was just trying to get them to calm down," Abbeville assistant coach Ellis Belton said. "I think we were digging the holes ourselves. We were getting in great position all the way to the fourth quarter. Towards the end of the fourth, we blew it, a lot of turnovers, missed layups and unselective shots. We dug a hole for ourselves."
Belton has been filling in for head coach Julius Crawford the past two weeks as Crawford recovers from COVID-19.
Both teams started the game off slow, missing makeable shots and turning the ball over. In the first four minutes of the opening quarter, the two teams combined for just eight points.
Though Abbeville trailed by four at the end of the opening quarter, the Panthers picked up their play in the second, scoring the first 12 points of the second quarter.
"I got them to calm down and move the ball and take good selection shots," Belton said. "That was the biggest thing. I'm just trying to get them accustomed to how I do things. I'm filling in for the actual head coach. I've been doing a lot of things differently with them, but I'm trying to get them to just take care of the ball. That's the biggest thing."
Though Abbeville caught fire in the second, its lead dissipated after halftime. The Panthers reverted to their first-quarter problems — taking deep jumpers on quick possessions while struggling to finish shots around the rim, especially on fast breaks. Liberty took a one-point lead with 1:23 left to play, and Abbeville never responded.
Demia Johnson finished with a team-high 12 points, while Lauryn Foster added 11 points in the loss.
