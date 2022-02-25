Abbeville's basketball revenge tour started out like a movie script, following the football playoff journey. After a dominant win in the first round, the Panthers took on Saluda in the second round, downing their Lakelands rival in the second round before traveling to Gray Collegiate.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, that's where their revenge tour ended, falling to Gray 63-42.
"We just turned the ball over too much tonight," Abbeville coach Doug Belcher said. "We didn't run our offense like we should have. I take the blame on that. They're a good team. They were able to knock down some shots. (Calvin Hall) knocked down a good bit of 3 pointers in the first half. Our guys just couldn't recover. They were the better team tonight."
Abbeville dug its hole in the first quarter. Normally, the Panthers run their offense by getting into the paint and finishing at the rim. On Thursday, those layups were finishing with a charge called instead of a pair of points. On the other side, Gray was nearly automatic from 3, hitting a trio of shots behind the arc.
By the end of the opening quarter, the Panthers trailed by eight, which only grew throughout the game.
Defensively, Grey took Abbeville out of the game. The early charge calls forced Abbeville to the bench early, as Rhasheed Davis drew three fouls in the first quarter.
Abbeville scored just four points in the second quarter.
"The big man in the middle (Avantae Parker), he killed us inside on the boards and scoring," Belcher said. "(Javario) Tinch was trying to hold him, but he was a big size bigger than Tinch. Just had his way tonight."
Antonio Harrison was the lone Panther to finish in double figures, finishing with 10 points.
Tinch, Davis, Jeremiah Lomax and PJ Singletary, who average 53.6 points a game combined, finished with just 20 points. Davis led the group with eight.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.