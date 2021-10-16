It took less than two minutes for Abbeville to find the end zone for the first time against West-Oak on Friday, a place that the Panthers found eight times in the 54-0 win.
Abbeville forced a quick three-and-out before the Warriors lined up to punt. CJ Vance caught the ball at his own 48-yard line and charged ahead 52 yards for a touchdown. Abbeville scored moments later as J’Marion Burton capped off the Panthers’ first offensive drive of the game with a 21-yard run.
Burton scored again in the first quarter, scoring from 10 yards out.
Antonio Harrison, Zay Rayford and Jamal Marshall all scored in the first half, scoring on plays of 97 yards, four yards and one yard.
Harrison led the team with 97 rushing yards on just one carry. Karson Norman finished with 81 yards and a touchdown on three carries, While Burton finished with three rushes for 49 yards and a pair of scores.
GAME SUMMARY
West-Oak 0 0 0 0 — 0
Abbeville 28 13 7 6 — 54
FIRST QUARTER
A — CJ Vance 52 punt return (Addison Nickles kick)
A — J’Marion Burton 21 run (Nickles kick)
A — Antonio Harrison 97 run (kick fail)
A — Burton 10 run (Nickles kick)
SECOND QUARTER
A — Zay Rayford fumble recovery (Nickles kick)
A — Jamal Marshall 1 run (kick fail)
THIRD QUARTER
A — Jeremiah Lomax interception returned for a touchdown (Asher Johnson kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
A — Karson Norman 72 yard (kick fail)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — A: Antonio Harrison 1-97, Karson Norman 3-81, J’Marion Burton 3-49, Jamal Marshall 6-33, Darren Calhoun 1-12, Jamiaze Bowie 3-11, Zay Rayford 1-9, Jamarcus Martin 1-7, Jay Hill 4-(-3)
Passing — A: Zay Rayford 2-3-49
Receiving — A: Jay Hill 2-49
Records: West Oak 0-7 (0-3), Abbeville 8-0 (2-0).
Next game: Abbeville hosts Ninety Six on Friday.