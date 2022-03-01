During the early stages of a new coaching regime, there are teachable moments where a young team begins to mold its identity.
Abbeville had plenty of those tangible lessons in its loss Monday to Mid-Carolina. From hitting, to baserunning and even fielding alignment, coach Danial Little used a 9-2 loss to the Rebels as an opportunity to teach.
“We have some new guys out there and this is my first year here,” Little said. “We are still trying to implement our system and the way we want to do things.”
That begins with the finite details such as baserunning. With runners on first and second base with no outs in the first inning, the Panthers looked to capitalize on a wild pitch. Although the miscue allowed Ty Price to reach third, Jackson Clemmons was caught in a run down and was tagged out trying to get back to first.
The Panthers lapse cost them a run as a one-out double by Trent Delgado inevitably scored Price, and should have scored Clemmons.
“We had some opportunities early in the game on offense that we didn’t capitalize on and that was huge,” Little said. “ … We have to learn from that. Early in games against good teams, you can’t have baserunning mistakes especially with runners in scoring position.”
The inability to score early pushed Abbeville away from its offensive game plan, Little said. The Panthers began pressing at the plate, attempting to pull the ball, rather than trying to stay with the pitch and driving it to the opposite field.
As a result, Abbeville mustered just three hits in the loss.
“We tried to play small ball while the game was in reach, but we made baserunning mistakes,” Little said. “We have to be sharper, you can’t make mistakes with a team like that and give them extra outs.’
The Panthers will play Belton-Honea Path on Thursday for their third game in the Emerald City Classic.
