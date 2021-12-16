ABBEVILLE — For the past two years, Jhalyn Schuler has been playing football in Kansas, staring at Coffeyville Community College. On Wednesday, the Abbeville product chose his next landing spot, signing his letter of intent to play at the University of South Florida.
“I liked South Florida more than the other schools that were interested in me because they had a better feel for me,” Schuler said. “They wanted me to come in and make an impact right now. They have a strong recruiting class.
“The JUCO I played at had a vision of turning the program around and we flipped it around, starting with the defense. I like coach (Jeff) Scott’s vision of rebuilding the team based off solid defense.”
In his 13 games at Coffeyville, Schuler tallied 88 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
While he stared on the field during his two years in Kansas, the biggest lesson Schuler took away from his junior college experience was learning to push himself to be great.
“Good is not good enough. It’s as simple as that,” Schuler said. “A lot of people come in really good, and you have to really work hard to get better. In order to be impactful on a team full of good people, you have to be great.
Schuler is the No. 17 JUCO player in the 2022 class and is rated as the No. 3 linebacker according to the 247Sports composite. He signed his letter of intent at Abbeville High School.
“For him to include Abbeville in this, I think it speaks volumes on how much Abbeville meant to him,” Abbeville football coach Jamie Nickles said. “We’re just so honored to be apart of it, but also really proud to see a young man do his two years during a pandemic and then get a scholarship to a big time university like South Florida. That speaks volumes about him as a man.”
Schuler will report to Tampa, Florida on Jan. 6 to begin his Bulls career.