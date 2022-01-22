When Emerald’s Kendahl Spearman steps onto the court, the gym knows.
The junior isn’t the tallest, nor is she the loudest on the floor. Those honors go to fellow upperclassmen Hailey Chiles, but regardless of the situation, Spearman has consistently been a driving force for the Vikings, who are ranked No. 6 in the state at Class 3A.
“It’s really just my love for the game,” Spearman said when asked what drives her. “If I’m quiet, I just feel like I don’t play well. I have to bring out that energy and it helps get my team going.”
Spearman has provided that spark a few different ways this season, ranging from a timely bucket to a monster block. In fact, it’s one of coach Merv Rollinson’s favorite memories of the 5-foot-7 guard.
In a game against Southside in 2020, Spearman chased down Tiger guard and blocked what would have been an easy breakaway layup.
“She kind of came out of nowhere with this ridiculous block,” Rollinson said. “She was so pumped and she had to be telling herself, ‘She’s not going to score.’ That play showed her determination and her physical ability to sprint down the court and block that shot.”
If Spearman’s competitiveness or athletic ability does not command the audience’s attention, her dribbling ability will.
The junior draws on her two favorite NBA players, Kyrie Irving and Allen Iverson, for inspiration on the court. Spearman said she will spend hours a day working on her handles over the offseason. One of her favorite drills is one that Irving made famous: putting a plastic bag over the ball and performing dribble moves at full speed.
The bag acts as a cover, making the ball slicker. The lack of grip forces the guard to focus on anticipating where the ball is going rather than relying on sheer grip strength.
“Throughout the years I’ve always worked on my ball handling and now I have a trainer who has really helped me out a lot,” Spearman said. “I’ll see a lot of stuff online and on TikTok, plus I train just about every week.”
The bevy of “oohs and ahhs” as the junior attempts a crossover along with the rest of her game has received some attention, as she was ranked one of the 10 best players in the state by Prep Girls Hoops.
With college in her sights, Spearman started working with Emerald’s assistant coach, Breshay Johnson. Johnson played four years at Lander where she was named to the D2CCA All-Southeast Region Second Team and was a First-Team All-PBC selection in 2017. The former Bearcat center is also the all-time leading scorer in program history, tallying more than1,900 points in her collegiate career.
Johnson said their relationship began the summer she transferred to Emerald with one goal in mind: get Spearman to college.
“I’m just trying to help her see the game at a higher level than just high school,” Johnson said. “... What she has is natural and you kind of build upon it. You don’t see a lot of people handle the ball the way she does. (We’re) just trying to take her game to a whole other level.”