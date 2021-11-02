After 11 weeks, seven Lakelands teams have earned a spot in the 2021 South Carolina High School League football playoffs. The seven teams that will be playing in November have a combined 42-20 record.
Below is a brief breakdown of the season and who each team will play on Friday. Teams are listed in alphabetical order:
AbbevilleThe Panthers were the No. 1 team the entire season, and they showed it each week. They finished with a dominant 10-0 record, where the Panthers outscored teams by more than 400 points.
Abbeville allowed just 48 points all season, 21 of which came in one game. In seven of their 10 wins this season, the Panthers won by more than 30 points.
Abbeville will host Blacksburg (1-7) in the first round.
DixieDixie struggled early in the year to get its offense going, but it started to get into a rhythm later in the season.
The Hornets rattled off a five-game winning streak, that put them in contention to win the region championship.
The Green Hornets finished second in their region and will host Great Falls (6-3) in the first round.
GreenwoodAfter finishing as region co-champions a year ago, Greenwood continued to develop its program under coach Chris Liner, winning its first outright region championship since 2012.
Greenwood dominated its season, finishing with just one loss that came against 5A No. 1 Dutch Fork. The Eagles have controlled almost every game with their three-headed running attack.
The Eagles host Pickens (3-6) in the first round.
McCormickThe Chiefs dealt with a long COVID-19 pause that allowed them to play just seven games this season. The shutdown made it difficult for them to get into a rhythm early, but McCormick got into a groove midway through 2021.
McCormick finished 3-4 with all three wins coming against region opponents.
It travels to Denmark-Olar (6-3) for its first-round matchup.
Ninety SixThe Wildcats wrapped up their regular season with a 58-6 drumming of West-Oak. They dealt with an assortment of problems this season, including numerous injuries and several COVID-19 frustrations, but finished 5-4.
The Wildcats have shown glimpses of excellence on offense, as they have scored 40 or more points three times.
Ninety Six travels to St. Joseph’s (7-2) for the first round of the playoffs.
SaludaThe Tigers were a dominant 2A team all season, losing just two games. One of those two losses was to Gray Collegiate for the region championship.
The Tigers dominated most teams they played, scoring at least 40 points in all six of their wins.
Saluda will host Andrew Jackson (6-3) in the first round.
Ware ShoalsThe Hornets earned their way into the playoffs by defeating Calhoun Falls and improved their standings by defeating Whitmire. They enter the playoffs winning two of their final four games of the season.
Ware Shoals is a fairly young team that has dealt with injuries for most of the season. Their depth should be improved in the playoffs, as it brings up several C team players.
Ware Shoals travels to McBee (2-5) for its first-round matchup.