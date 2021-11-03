With temperatures dropping and grass beginning to turn brown, it’s time for football playoffs in South Carolina.
Here is a look at where the Lakelands teams stand in the final edition of the South Carolina Football Media Prep Poll heading into the postseason.
After drubbing Boiling State 45-21 last week, Greenwood remained the No. 3 team in 4A. The Eagles finished the regular season 8-1 with a lone loss to Class 5A Dutch Fork. It’s the second-consecutive week at No. 3 for Greenwood, who shares that spot with A.C. Flora before the first round.
Greenwood will host Pickens on Friday.
As for 2A and 1A, there were minimal changes in the rankings. Saluda slid to No. 7 after not playing last week. The Tigers finished the season 6-2, losing to Gray Collegiate and Rabun County in Georgia.
Just an hour west of Saluda on US-178, sits the No. 1 2A team in the state: Abbeville. The Panthers remained atop the rankings for the 10th consecutive week, as they went undefeated for the fourth consecutive season to capture their 29th region championship.
Saluda and Abbeville will play at home Friday as the Tigers host Andrew Jackson, while the Panthers face Blacksburg.
For the second consecutive week, Dixie received votes after it defeated Whitmire 14-12 last week. The Hornets secured the No. 2-seed in the region prior to last week’s game and will host Great Falls on Friday.