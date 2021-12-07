On Monday, 25 Lakelands players were selected for their respective All-State teams. Of those 25 players, 12 were selected to the 2A roster, six of which played for Abbeville.
4AGreenwood’s Ve Morton and Drew Geoly were selected to the 4A team, claiming a running back and offensive line spot respectively.
Morton totaled more than 1,300 rushing yards, which is second in school history. He also set the school rushing record for a single game, running for 335 yards against Greer.
Geoly played center on one of the best offensive lines in the state.
3AEmerald seniors John Deal and Robby Harrison were both selected to the 3A team.
Arizona State signee Harrison led Emerald in tackles this year, finishing with 60 solo and 28 assisted tackles. He also had 16 tackles for a loss. Deal graded at 83% with 36 knockdowns.
2AAbbeville’s Jeremiah Lomax was selected as a linebacker, while Ninety Six’s Matthew Deal was selected as a defensive back.
Saluda kicker Sam Espinoza was selected as a specialist, while teammate Montrevious Baker was selected as a running back. Tyleke Mathis was selected as an athlete.
Lomax, who will play in the Shrine Bowl on Dec. 18, intercepted five passes this season to lead the Panthers. He took all five interceptions back for a touchdown. Deal finished with 62 tackles, one interception and four pass breakups.
Espinoza connected on all seven of his field goals and drilled 21 extra points. Mathis finished with more than 800 total yards and nine touchdowns. Baker finished his senior year with more than 700 total yards and 15 touchdowns.
Ninety Six’s Martavis Mason, Saluda’s Ja Stevens, Abbeville’s CJ Vance, Antonio Harrison, Dawson Hughes, Ty Cade and Addison Nickles were all selected as honorable mentions.
1ACalhoun Falls senior Marquice Turnman, Dixie’s Hunter Satterfield and McCormick’s Kurtis Drennon were selected as a defensive back and offensive lineman respectively.
Turnman finished with 43 total tackles and three tackles for a loss, while intercepting a pair of passes for the Flashes.
Satterfield snagged five interceptions on defense, while finishing with more than 1,000 yards of total offense and 14 touchdowns on offense. Drennon was a key member of one of the most potent running attacks in 1A.
Calhoun Falls was also represented by Raheem Clark and Ty Moon, while McCormick’s Amir Parker and Omarion Key were also selected as honorable mentions. Dixie’s Landon Mitchell and Travis Wilson were also honorable mentions.