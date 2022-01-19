On Friday morning before leaving for school, Jennifer Scruggs broke some news to her husband. If the Emerald boys basketball team won against Woodruff that night, John-Mark Scruggs would win his 200th career game.
Her message to him was simple: “Don’t mess it up.”
It wasn’t perfect, but with four seconds left, Viking junior Ean Ryans scored the game-winning layup in overtime against Woodruff, sealing the two-point win for Scruggs.
“Like most coaches, they don’t think about it. They’re just trying to win games,” Scruggs said. “You’re just trying to get kids to be successful and hope they buy into everything. We missed so many free throws and made some turnovers, but we found a way to win. I was proud of them for that.
“It didn’t matter if it was win 200 or win one, it was good to see our kids win a region game that we needed to win.”
The win was Scruggs’ 21st win since taking over the Emerald boys basketball team in 2020.
Prior to his nearly two full years at Emerald, Scruggs has been making a difference in the Lakelands, making coaching stops at Calhoun Falls, Abbeville and Ninety Six, before becoming a Viking.
For the 22-year coach, this milestone isn’t his alone.
“I think about the kids at Calhoun Falls, I think of the kids at Abbeville, I think of the kids at Ninety Six and I think of the kids at Emerald and how they have a part in that,” Scruggs said. “Anything that you do, you do it together. Over the last couple of weeks, I’m constantly thinking of them, whether they’re 30-year-old dads or 23-year-old college students.
“I reflect on the last 20 years, and how valuable they are to me and how valuable those young men were to me. ... If you coach jayvee or varsity, you reflect on those kids. Watching them be successful husbands and fathers and them still getting in contact with you, that means a lot. I don’t think about the 200 (wins), I think about the years with them.”
Scruggs grew up in the Lakelands, graduating from Ninety Six High School. After graduating from Lander, Scruggs began his coaching career at Calhoun Falls, working his way up to the varsity boys head coach.
In 2006, Scruggs moved to Abbeville, where he coached until 2010. After a three-year stint in Tennessee, he returned to the Lakelands in 2013, when he became a coach at Ninety Six. He eventually worked his way to become the Wildcats athletic director and head boys basketball coach, where he was until he was hired at Emerald.
“I’ve been blessed being in this area and know a lot of people,” Scruggs said. “Having the opportunity to watch them grow up has been the biggest pleasure I’ve had. I hate playing former schools, because a part of me is still there. I have not been at a school that has not been welcoming to me and respectful to me.”
Since coming to Emerald during the 2020-21 school year, Scruggs has become part of the school’s academic and athletic culture.
Along with being the boys basketball coach, Scruggs also coaches the Viking football team. Outside of his role as a coach, Scruggs started a Lead group at Emerald, which focuses on getting the Emerald athletes in the community, where they can learn leadership while trying to be a positive influence in the community.
“He’s just a fantastic basketball coach but more importantly, he’s a fantastic man and unbelievable role model for the boys in our school in general,” Emerald Athletic Director Mack Hite said. “His lead group that he started with our athletes, is really a leadership group. He’s brings a lot of leadership expertise. That group is something that I’ve enjoyed seeing it grow and enjoyed being a part of it.”