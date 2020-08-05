The high school football season has yet another new start date.
The South Carolina High School League unanimously approved an amendment to its plan that will delay the start of full high school football practice to Sept. 8 and the start of the season to Sept. 25.
The plan keeps in place the Aug. 17 start date for practices in girls golf, swimming and boys tennis.
SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said further delays are possible as the coronavirus pandemic develops.
The football season under SCHSL's plan will be seven games. The committee made an amendment Wednesday to truncate the playoffs this season. Only the top two region finishers will make the playoffs, eliminating one round of the playoffs.
State championships in football will be played Dec. 4-5.
The girls golf state championships will go ahead Oct. 26-27. Swimming state championships are set for Oct. 10-12. The girls tennis state championship is set for Oct. 31. Cross country's state championship will take place Oct. 30-31.
The decision to further delay the start of the season came after a meeting July 15, in which SCHSL approved its plan that originally placed the start of full football practice Aug. 17 and the start of the season Sept. 11. Singleton said meeting regularly to confirm a start date would be part of the plan.
An appeal by Lexington School District 1 to postpone football season to spring and place low-risk sports in the fall was dropped Monday.
The executive committee also approved votes to require coaches to take the National Foundation of High School Sports' COVID-19 education course and to eliminate penalties for cancellations for coronavirus reasons.