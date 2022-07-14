At around 8:30 a.m. the familiar sound of a pitching machine running and the crack of a softball bat could be heard at Greenwood High School's indoor facility.
Michaela Harrison and a few of her Post 20 teammates were inside the facility fine-tuning their swings against rise balls and inside pitches, preparing to face Post 87 starting pitcher Kamryn Akins.
Fast forward more than 12 hours later, Harrison is in the batter's box less than 10 feet away from where she practiced Thursday morning. With an 0-1 count, Lauralee Scott at third base and the game tied at two in the eighth inning, Harrison picked her pitch and didn't miss.
The Abbeville junior swung at an inside pitch and drove it to centerfield for a double. The hit brought Scott home and sent Post 20 to its second-consecutive American Legion state championship, defeating Post 87 Buffalo 3-2.
"It was just the perfect location and everything about it was amazing," Harrison said. "Anybody on the team could have done that. It could have been any one of us, but I was lucky enough to be the person to do it."
It's a luxury Post 20 has enjoyed all season long. The team has tallied more than 100 runs this season, relying on its entire roster rather than two or three players to carry the load. And when the game against Buffalo got tight, Post 20 coach Tee Timmerman said the team's depth shined.
"I credit that to their belief in each other," Timmerman said. "They didn't really care who was coming up to bat. They believe that they can pass it down to the next person to do it. It would have been easy for Scott to swing for the fences, but she stayed within herself and got a single. Same thing with Aubrey Holland, she has a great at-bat and grounds out to advance the runner to third with one out. They have confidence in everybody and that's the main thing."
Along with Harrison's heroics, Ninety Six freshman Evie Montgomery was Post 20's primary run-producer as she went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the win.
"She had two RBIs from the No. 9 spot and just made play after play out there," Timmerman said. "She's the ultimate puzzle piece and she can play anywhere and does a good job. I'm just super proud of her."
Post 20 will travel to Sumter for Monday's state championship and play the winner of Sumter and Darlington.
