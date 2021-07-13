The cliché sports one-liner for teams on an extended winning streak is surprisingly simple: when you’re hot, you’re hot.
For the past eight games, Post 20 has lived in that space. Whether it’s one guy carrying the load or it’s a more of a collective effort, the Braves have found different ways to win and they stayed the course Monday as Post 20 cruised to an 11-1 run-rule victory in Game 1 of the American Legion Baseball Junior State Tournament.
Unlike most games during the win streak, Post 20 fell behind during the first inning and could not respond after Easley starting pitcher, Colin Finster, set down the first six batters he faced.
Then in the third inning, Post 20 found that mojo again scoring seven runs in the inning while recording just four hits.
“Looking back, I don’t know if we hit a ball hard that inning,” Post 20 head coach Nate Hamilton said. “It was a situation where their pitcher was really rolling, started off the game with a strikeout and we hit five balls in the air. We’d seen him before and kind of ran into the same problem not going to get the ball on the ground. Trey Taylor gets a leadoff single for us and we positioned a few bunts really well. Just being opportunistic there.”
The inning might not have featured hard hit balls to the gap, but it did highlight Post 20’s plate discipline as a string of back-to-back-to-back walks resulted in five straight RBIs for the Braves. Overall, six Post 20 players each recorded an RBI in the win, with starting pitcher Thomas Beauford, leading the team with four RBIs.
“It’s why those guys are there, it’s why those guys are in the lineup,” Hamilton said. “You want them up on base and you want those guys up there that you’re confident are going to deliver in those spots and they’ve been pretty consistent doing that.”
After a shaky start, the massive lead allowed Beauford to settle into the game as he allowed one run on two hits and struck out six in five innings of work.
“Thomas finished pretty strong there,” Hamilton said. “He had a good fastball again we’re looking for a little more consistency with him. He’s a three-pitch pitcher and tonight it was pretty much one pitch, but he was locating it on both sides of the plate and had a good velocity and we kind of stuck with what was working.”