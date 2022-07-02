If given a choice to pick where he’d watch any sporting event he wanted, John Coster wants to be on a bucket next to the coach that is calling pitches.
He knows many might see it as an odd seat to request, but all Coster wants to do is to “just listen.”
To those who know him best, his choice personifies how he coached Ninety Six softball — eager to learn and always willing to listen to suggestions.
“He’s just a sponge,” Anarie Duckett said. “... He works his butt and studies everything. When I was still the assistant principal at the high school, he would send me (softball) videos during the day. He’d say, ‘I want you to watch this.’ ‘Listen to what this coach said about so-and-so.’ ... The main thing about John Coster is how much he cares. He cares about everybody he works with and he cares about every kid he’s coached.”
After five seasons at the helm of the Wildcat program, Coster announced that he is stepping down and is becoming the next assistant principal at Wright Middle School.
Malik Goodman will assume the role as the team’s next head coach in a move that was eerily similar to how Coster got the job in the first place.
“I think somebody was stepping down it it’s just the next man up mentality,” Coster said. “I think Tripp (Henderson) was the coach at the time and Becky Rush was his assistant. She was having a baby or something and nobody else wanted to step up.”
What may have begun as the “next man up,” Coster cemented his legacy with Ninety Six, amassing more than 80 wins and leading the Wildcats to their lone softball 2A state title in 2019.
During his tenure, Coster coached the likes of Kylie Cambell, Tori Barr, Anna Fennell, Carlie Stockman, Gracie Lollis, Gracie Timmerman and a slew of other names that litter the Ninety Six record books.
“I was just in awe of watching those girls play,” Coster said. “... I tell people all the time that there is no better seat in the house than sitting on a bucket. I’ve had the greatest seat for how many years now.”
That seat also motivated Coster to shoot for higher goals that in prior years weren’t even a thought. According to Kylie Campbell, conversations between her and Coster revolved around “putting Ninety Six on the map.”
“That’s all he talked about,” Campbell said. “He’d say, ‘We don’t care if it’s Byrnes, White Knoll, or the biggest 5As, we want them to be scared to play us.’ My sophomore year, we preached that and we’d say ‘Everything we’re doing is for state.’ He’d tell us that we were running and everyone hates running, but we’d say ‘Hey, it’s for state.’ I think that one of my favorite memories is him driving that into our heads and he embodied it. I got to give him credit, I don’t think I would have been hungry for it if he didn’t drive it into us.”
For the first time in years, Coster will vacate his bucket, but according to Campbell, his lasting impact on the softball program will never be forgotten.
“He truly put pride back into the softball program,” Campbell said. “I don’t think there’s anything that we could do to truly thank him for having the heart of the Wildcat and really putting back into the softball program. I know there were a few tough years, but we bounced back and we haven’t slowed down. We just keep on building and after he leaves he still wants (Ninety Six) to keep on winning.”