Greenwood coach Daniel Sorrow gets to keep his beard for another day.
In a preseason agreement with the team, if the Eagles score seven or more goals in a game, the coach would have to shave his beard.
On Monday, Greenwood was as it close as its ever been this season, netting six in a rout against Laurens.
"A win like that is a really boosts the moral moving forward," Sorrow said. "We've got Greer next and we really need to beat them to solidify our playoff spot, but this is a big confidence booster against an improving Laurens team."
After an opening goal by Peter Russell less than five minutes into the match, Thomas Hazel found the back of the net, breaking a three-game goal drought.
The early marker drove Hazel for more, as he pocketed two more to finish with a hattrick in his final game against the Raiders.
"It feels great after not having too many goals this season," Hazel said. "Especially in this game when we really needed to get through to the playoffs, but we still have one more."
As Hazel's confidence grew, the ball found him in situations where he could score, including one from 25 yards away.
After gaining control of the ball outside the 18-yard box, the senior drove the ball into the top left corner of the net.
"We keep telling people if they have the opportunity, take it," Sorrow said. "We have some guys that aren't selfish enough when they take shots. When they've got it, take it, especially on a smaller field. He took every opportunity and he got it."
The lopsided scoreboard allowed Sorrow to get his bench involved, including backup goalkeeper Owen Sargent. With Sargent manning the net, starting goalkeeper Beatty Murray got a chance to play attack.
"It's always nice when you can get everybody's in play, which is not always possible," Sorrow said. "... Especially for our younger guys who aren't as experienced yet. They get a little taste of what that 'G' is about."
Greenwood will wrap up its region schedule on the road as it travels to Greer on Tuesday.
