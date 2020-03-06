Harris, Dailey, Passmore named All-PBC
Lander women's basketball had three players earn All-Peach Belt Conference recognition. Senior guard Jessica Harris was named to the All-PBC First Team for the second consecutive season, while senior forward Tabitha Dailey and freshman guard Zamiya Passmore were named to the All-PBC Second Team.
In addition, Passmore was named the PBC Freshman of the Year.
With her second All-PBC First Team honor, Harris is the fifth player in program history to earn All-Conference First Team honors in back-to-back seasons.
Passmore becomes the second player in Lander history to be named the PBC Freshman of the Year, and the first since Ciara Lyons earned the honor in 2009. Dailey has enjoyed her best season as a Bearcat, setting a school record with four PBC Player of the Week awards.
Berrien, Moorer named all-PBC
The Lander men's basketball team placed two players on the Peach Belt All-Conference men's basketball squad for the first time in four years. Deon Berrien was named to the second team and DaJuan Moorer was named to the third team.
Berrien, a junior forward from Augusta, Georgia, averages 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while connecting on 47.1% of his field goals, including 41.9% from the 3-point line and 79.2% from the foul line.
Moorer, a junior forward from Pensacola, Flordia, is averaging 10.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting 53.4% from the field and 72.8% from the foul line.
Tiger to miss Players Championship
ORLANDO, Fla. — The strongest field of the year at The Players Championship will be without the biggest draw in golf.
Tiger Woods isn't playing.
Woods will miss The Players Championship for the first time when not recovering from any of his nine surgeries. His agent, Mark Steinberg at Excel Sports Management, said in a text, “Back just not ready. Not long term concern.”
Woods has played only two times this year, a tie for ninth at Torrey Pines and last place at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he serves as tournament host. Woods shot 76-77 on the weekend at Riviera in the Pacific chill and said his back was a little stiff.
NCAA hoops game held without fans
BALTIMORE — In what was believed to be the first U.S. sports event held without fans because of the new coronavirus, a Division III men's basketball NCAA Tournament game was played Friday at an empty gym at Johns Hopkins University.
Yeshiva University tipped off against Worcester Polytechnic Institute just after 2 p.m. in an arena occupied only by players, referees, employees and media members. The national anthem and starting lineups went on as normal with players giving each other fist pounds instead of handshakes.
When the first-round game got underway, players on each team chanted “De-fense!” and cheered to make up for the lack of fans in the 1,100-seat Goldfarb Gymnasium. Yeshiva coach Elliot Steinmetz, who shook WPI coach Chris Bartley's hand, expected it to be awkward.
Ill Cubs pitcher Darvish feeling better
MESA, Ariz. — Amid widespread concern about the coronavirus, Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish decided to be extra careful after he developed a cough this week.
The Japanese right-hander visited with at least two doctors and stayed away from the team for a day before throwing three innings in a simulated game Friday.
Darvish said he started to cough after practice Wednesday. He was still coughing and sneezing a little bit on Thursday, so he called Nao Masamoto in the Cubs' player development and amateur scouting department before coming over to the team's spring training facility.
Skiing finals, cycling races canceled in Italy
MILAN — The alpine skiing World Cup Finals and major Italian cycling races were among the latest sporting events to be canceled on Friday because of the escalating virus outbreak.
The skiing finals in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, scheduled from March 18-22, were called off after an emergency International Ski Federation board meeting.
RCS Sport, which organizes cycling events in Italy, canceled the Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo races as well as the Giro di Sicilia, all scheduled within the next four weeks.
World Cup skiing finals canceled
Mikaela Shiffrin’s chances of extending her three-year reign as overall champion took another hit when the alpine skiing World Cup Finals in Italy were canceled on Friday because of the virus outbreak.
Shiffrin already lost her lead in the standings because of a month-long absence following the death of her father.
The Italian Winter Sports Federation was hoping to host the finals, scheduled for March 18-22 in Cortina d’Ampezzo, without spectators. But during an emergency International Ski Federation (FIS) board meeting on Friday, every nation besides Italy voted to cancel the event, the Italian federation said.