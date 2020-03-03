COLUMBIA — South Carolina senior guard Tyasha Harris and freshman forward Aliyah Boston are among the 10 semifinalists for the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy for Women's Player of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Tuesday.
This season marks Harris' first as a semifinalist for the award, and Boston is the only freshman on the list.
Harris is among the SEC's top 30 scorers at 12 points per game and ranks 17th in the nation in assists per game (5.6). Boston opened her career with the first triple-double debut performance in NCAA Division I history. She is second on the team in scoring with 12.9 points per game and averages a team-high 9.2 rebounds per game.
The four finalists for the award will be announced on March 20. The 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy for Women's Player of the Year will be announced on April 4. The winner will be honored at her school on a later date.
Gamecocks dominate All-SEC awards
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley and four Gamecocks earned recognition from the SEC coaches as the league announced its annual awards Tuesday.
Freshman forward Aliyah Boston collected every award for which she was nominated. The coaches recognized Boston as the SEC Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year and voted her to the All-SEC First Team, All-Freshman Team and All-Defensive Team.
Seniors Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan grabbed All-SEC honors on the First and Second Team, respectively. Zia Cooke joined Boston on the All-Freshman Team.
Staley was named the SEC Coach of the Year.
Broncos to acquire Jaguars' Bouye
ENGLEWOOD, Colorado — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to acquire cornerback A.J. Bouye from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth-round pick in the upcoming draft.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be processed and the teams cannot comment on it until the NFL's new league year begins March 18.
The fourth-round pick in the deal is the one the Broncos acquired from the San Francisco 49ers at the trade deadline last season for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who helped his new team reach the Super Bowl.
Spike Lee boycotting Knicks games
NEW YORK — Spike Lee still has his courtside seat, though the New York Knicks had to tell their superfan to find another way to get there.
Lee said he won't be sitting there the rest of this season, anyway.
The Oscar-winning writer-director told ESPN on Tuesday he wouldn't be attending another Knicks home game this season after a disagreement with Madison Square Garden officials a night earlier over which elevator he could use.
A video circulated online during New York's 125-123 victory over Houston on Monday showing Lee getting frustrated and yelling at Garden security outside an elevator, leading to confusion that he may have been thrown out of the building.
Yanks' Judge, Stanton unlikely for opener
TAMPA, Fla. — Yankees outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are likely to miss New York's opener at Baltimore on March 26 because of their injuries.
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday that Judge is having more tests to determine the cause of soreness in the right pectoral area near his shoulder. Judge has not hit on the field since spring training started. The right fielder felt discomfort Friday when he took batting practice for the second straight day in an indoor cage.
Stanton strained his right calf on Feb. 26 during defensive drills. Cashman thinks Stanton will be back in April.
Red Sox's Sale has MRI for elbow
TAMPA, Fla. — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has soreness in his throwing elbow and has undergone an MRI.
Manager Ron Roenicke said Sale felt the soreness Monday, one day after throwing batting practice.
Dr. James Andrews will review the MRI.
Sale threw about 18 pitches in batting practice Sunday, the first time he faced hitters since he gave up five runs over 6 2/3 innings in a win at Cleveland on Aug,. 13. He went on the injured list with elbow inflammation, finishing 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts.
2 more Kansas State players arrested
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Two more Kansas State players are in legal trouble after being arrested.
Safety Wayne Jones, 19, and linebacker Daniel Green, 21, were arrested together Monday night on a charge of marijuana possession, Riley County police said. Green was also charged with driving while suspended, WIBW reported.
The players each were released after posting $1,000 bond.
Three other Wildcats football players were arrested during the weekend.
Nevada coach Norvell signs new deal
RENO, Nev. — Nevada football coach Jay Norvell has signed a new five-year contract that will keep him at the Mountain West school through the 2024 season, the university announced Tuesday.
Norvell, who is 18-20 overall in three seasons at Nevada, is coming off back-to-back winning seasons and consecutive bowl appearances after going 3-9 in his first year at Nevada in 2017.
The new five-year contract includes a guaranteed base salary and compensation totaling $625,000 per season plus supplemental bonuses based on athletic and academic program success, Athletic Director Doug Knuth said.
Nets' Irving has shoulder surgery
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving underwent surgery Tuesday to repair the injured right shoulder that ended his first season with the Brooklyn Nets after just 20 games.
The Nets said the procedure to relieve the impingement was performed by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery. The team said Irving is expected to make a full recovery.
Irving began having trouble with the shoulder as he worked to get back in shape after another injury in the preseason. The pain worsened in November, early in the regular season, and he missed 26 games before returning in January.
Pistons' Rose out with sprained ankle
DETROIT — Pistons guard Derrick Rose has a sprained right ankle and is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks.
The team announced Tuesday that Rose had an MRI that confirmed a grade two sprain. The 31-year-old Rose is averaging 18.1 points per game this season, his highest output since 2011-12.
Rose was injured in the first quarter of a loss at Sacramento on Sunday. The Pistons host Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.