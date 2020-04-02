Harris, Boston earn WBCA All-America honors
South Carolina senior Tyasha Harris earned a spot on the 2020 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team and freshman Aliyah Boston picked up honorable mention status, the organization announced today. It is Harris’ first selection to the team, but completes her sweep of All-America recognition from every organization that named a team.
In the last month, Harris won The Dawn Staley Award and added All-America recognition from the Associated Press, USBWA and Wooden Award to her First-Team All-SEC selection and spot on the SEC All-Tournament Team. Harris ranked 12th in the country in assists per game and 10th in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.78). Her balanced leadership was on full display in the biggest games this season as she averaged 17 points and 7.8 assists in the Gamecocks’ five games against top-10 opponents.
Boston posted one of the steadiest and best freshman performances in program history, joining A’ja Wilson as the Gamecock freshmen to earn All-America honors. The SEC’s Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year also earned spots on the AP and USBWA All-America teams and is a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award.
UEFA wants leagues to finish by July
A European plan is being formed to resume football around July and August, with domestic leagues told Thursday not to abandon competitions yet due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The determination to ensure competitions are “decided on the field” to protect their integrity was outlined in a letter that was obtained by The Associated Press. It was signed by the heads of UEFA, the European Club Association and European Leagues body and was being sent to their members.
The correspondence was issued hours after the Belgian topflight became the first major European competition to recommend ending its season with the current standings declared final.
Ivy League will not allow extra year
NEW YORK — The Ivy League has decided not to allow its spring-sport athletes who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus pandemic to have an additional year of eligibility as graduates, despite the NCAA granting that option earlier this week.
The move, which was announced Thursday, was consistent for the Ivy League with its policies. The conference hasn’t allowed athletes to participate in any sports as graduates.
“After a number of discussions surrounding the current circumstances, the Ivy League has decided the League’s existing eligibility policies will remain in place, including its longstanding practice that athletic opportunities are for undergraduates,” the league said in a statement.
Indiana to cancel spring prep sports
INDIANAPOLIS — Spring sports in Indiana schools were canceled Thursday after officials said schools would remain closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association said it supported the decision to close schools and urged residents to follow safety guidelines set by state and local leaders.
Indiana has more than 3,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and at least 78 deaths.
Titans’ Henry signs franchise tender
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Titans running back Derrick Henry has signed a franchise tender that puts him under contract for the 2020 season as Tennessee works toward reaching a long-term deal with the 2019 NFL rushing leader.
Team officials announced Thursday that Henry had signed the tender. The Titans gave him a franchise tag March 16, a move that means he will be paid $10.2 million in the 2020 season unless they sign him to a long-term deal by July 15.
Titans general manager Jon Robinson said during a Wednesday conference call that he spoke to Henry’s agents after the team tagged him.