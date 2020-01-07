Hundreds poured into Lander’s Finis Horne Arena on Tuesday night as the Harlem Globetrotters took the court as part of their “Pushing the Limits” 2020 World Tour.
With a storied history that stretches back to 1920s Chicago, the Globetrotters have shared their exciting style of basketball wizardry as an exhibition team for 94 consecutive years.
The current team lineup includes Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Jet Rivers and many other top talents, including female players such as TNT Lister, Torch George and more.
The Globetrotters performed a glow-in-the-dark ball handling pregame show, using a specialized basketball to provide the illumination.
The team then took part in its traditional game against the Washington Generals and secured a 75-71 victory.
The Globetrotters’ tour includes a world record try as part of each game, and it is celebrating the decade anniversary of the team’s long-range shooting skills showcase: a 30-foot, 4-point shot.
A 35-foot, 4-point line was taped onto the court in the fourth quarter as the Globetrotters attempted to set a new record, but the team did not make a shot from that distance.
The Globetrotters also performed several in-game comedy skits and pulled fans from the stands onto the court.
Greenwood resident David Schoolfield was surprised when he abruptly found himself on the court performing a dance routine with Big Easy Lofton.
“It was a shock, but I felt like a kid again,” Schoolfield said. “I had never seen them in person before, but to actually be up close, it was awesome.”
Schoolfield attended the game with his wife, Lander cheer coach Kim Schoolfield, and their son Eli. David and Kim bought tickets for the show as a late Christmas gift for Eli.
Fans also got to meet the players during “The Fifth Quarter,” an autograph session after the game.
“That was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” David said. “I think Eli will remember this forever, getting signatures from players and getting to meet these guys. It’s a good time, it’s family fun and it’s a great comedy routine.”