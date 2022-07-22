The Saluda softball team finished just two runs shy of reaching the 2A Upper State Tournament in 2022. Now the Tigers will attempt to build off their year under new head coach Hannah Towery, who was hired as Saluda’s next softball head coach.

“I love softball. It’s been my life since I can for as long remember,” Towery said. “I just want to give back to the game, because the game gave me so much when I was playing. I’m just excited to get started, excited to meet the girls and get everything going. I’m just excited to give them and teach them the things the game taught me. Giving them a winning outlet, a safe environment and having fun with softball is what I’m most excited about.”

