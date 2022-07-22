The Saluda softball team finished just two runs shy of reaching the 2A Upper State Tournament in 2022. Now the Tigers will attempt to build off their year under new head coach Hannah Towery, who was hired as Saluda’s next softball head coach.
“I love softball. It’s been my life since I can for as long remember,” Towery said. “I just want to give back to the game, because the game gave me so much when I was playing. I’m just excited to get started, excited to meet the girls and get everything going. I’m just excited to give them and teach them the things the game taught me. Giving them a winning outlet, a safe environment and having fun with softball is what I’m most excited about.”
Towery brings a wealth of softball knowledge with her as he embarks on her first head coaching stop.
For the past four years, Towery played softball at Newberry College, where she earned a spot on an All-Conference team in three of her four years as a Wolf. The lone year she was left off a team was 2020 when the South Atlantic Conference didn’t have a team because of COVID-19. This past year, Towery was on the SAC First-Team, where she hit .362 with 20 doubles, which led the conference. She also was tied for the team lead in RBIs with 41 and home runs with nine.
Along with the playing experience, Towery will lean back on the numerous coaches that she played for, in high school and college.
“I will probably take a little bit from each of them,” Towery said. “My high school coaches always taught me to have fun. They made sure I had fun first and then taught me the fundamentals. That’s where I’ll start here. Doing the little things right was always important for my coaches at Newberry. Do the little things right and everything else will fall into place. I’ll have my own style, but I’ll pull from all the coaches I’ve had from my many years of playing sports.”
Towery graduated from Chapin High School in 2017, where she lettered in softball, basketball and volleyball.
“I feel like I can compare to a lot of things that they’ve gone through. I’m on the same level (as the players), so I’ve experienced a lot of things they’ve experienced,” Towery said. “Just being young will help me relate to them. It will help them get on the same page as me because they’ll understand that I’ve been through it.”
Towery will graduate with her master’s degree in organizational and developmental leadership and will serve as a career and technology teacher at Saluda High School starting this school year.
