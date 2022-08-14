For the past week, 78 of the best junior golfers from around the world were in Greenwood, taking part in the Greenwood Junior Championship, an American Junior Golf Association tournament.
The tournament wrapped up late last week at the Links at Stoney Point for the second consecutive year. Overall, this is the fourth year Greenwood has hosted an AJGA tournament.
“I’m a struggling golfer myself, so I’m inspired watching these young men and women play some top level golf,” Greenwood mayor Brandon Smith said. “It’s been four years that we’ve had it here now, and I’m hopeful to have y’all back for a fourth, fifth, sixth and beyond.”
Duluth, Georgia, native Hailey Han easily won the girls division, winning by five strokes, for her first ever AJGA win.
“I would like to thank God and give all the glory to him,” Han said. “I want to thank my parents for always supporting me, my dad for working tirelessly at home ,and my mom for coming to rounds with me and being my biggest supporter.”
She finished with 15 total birdies in the three-day competition, shooting a 210 for the tournament. She shot a 67 for her final round.
The boys side had a little bit more drama, as Jacob Lang, of Alvaton, Kentucky, defeated China’s Xiangyun Bai by one stroke. Like Han, Thursday’s championship win was Lang’s first AJGA win.
“I want to thank the AJGA for giving me this opportunity to play here,” Lang said. “I want to thank the city of Greenwood for giving us such great hospitality. The golf course was in amazing shape. I want to thank my mom and my dad for their continued support.”
Lang finished with a 68 on his final round to win the tournament. Overall, he finished with 10 birdies and an eagle.
In 2021, the junior championship brought roughly 300 visitors to Greenwood, which were from 12 states and nine countries. Overall, it made a $150,000 impact according to Discover Greenwood infographic.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.