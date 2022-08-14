For the past week, 78 of the best junior golfers from around the world were in Greenwood, taking part in the Greenwood Junior Championship, an American Junior Golf Association tournament.

The tournament wrapped up late last week at the Links at Stoney Point for the second consecutive year. Overall, this is the fourth year Greenwood has hosted an AJGA tournament.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags