For 78 years straight, American Legion baseball has been played in Greenwood.
As the coronavirus pandemic shuttered most national and local sports activity, the Post 20 Greenwood Braves focused on finding a way to continue that streak.
The team played this summer in an independent league set up by Legion teams across the state. The national American Legion baseball organization canceled its playoffs well before its season would have started.
Nate Hamilton entered the fold for Post 20 this season in his first year as coach. He said it was a challenge for the players to spend about four months off after the cancellation of high school baseball, then jump straight into a packed monthlong Legion season.
“The biggest issue was the break from the spring and building pitch counts and kids going from not playing at all to playing a heavier schedule, especially for pitchers,” Hamilton said. “We started the season only throwing about 40-50 pitches, trying not to wear guys out.”
Braylon Barbour stood out at the plate this summer, leading the team with a .372 batting average. Evan Sellers, Luke Poole and Connor Shealy led the team with 10 RBIs each. Shealy was the only Post 20 player to hit a home run. Poole and Thomas Beauford led the team in runs scored with nine each.
Barbour pitched a team-high 29 innings, striking out 17 batters and earning a 2.41 ERA. Garret Hodges, who pitched 20 innings, also struck out 17. Hodges, Threlkeld and Barbour each started five games on the mound.
The season ended with a loss to Lexington in which the Braves forced a Game 3 in the series with a 2-0 home win in Game 2. That came after a whopping 29-7 loss in Lexington in the series opener.
Hamilton, who has been a high school coach previously, said he enjoyed returning to coaching during the summer.
“I think just being out there with the guys, the coaches and the camaraderie of it,” Hamilton said. “These guys have an opportunity to meet new friends from other schools they’re used to playing against and make memories with those guys.”