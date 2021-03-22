Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor dies
LOS ANGELES — Elgin Baylor soared through the 1960s with a high-scoring, high-flying artistry that that became the model for the modern basketball player.
The Lakers’ 11-time All-Star and Hall of Famer died Monday of natural causes at 86 in Los Angeles with wife Elaine and daughter Krystal by his side, the team said.
6 more women sue Texans’ Watson
HOUSTON — Six more women on Monday filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, bringing the total number of such lawsuits against the NFL player to 13.
The claims in the six new suits, which were filed in a Harris County state district court, are similar those in the earlier cases. One of the latest lawsuits was filed by a woman who alleges Watson assaulted her on March 5 in Atlanta and that his behavior “is part of a disturbing pattern of preying on vulnerable women.”
Irving to miss Nets’ road trip
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ three-game road trip this week while dealing with a family matter.
The Nets said Monday that Irving would not accompany the team for games Tuesday at Portland, Wednesday at Utah or Friday at Detroit.