NINETY SIX — When Ryder Guthrie stepped up to the plate, he was in a moment that every kid dreams of growing up. Bottom of the seventh and two outs, the Ninety Six baseball team was tied with Saluda with a runner on first base.
After a pickoff attempt and a ball, Guthrie got his moment. The third baseman stepped into a pitch, drilling it to the left-center field gap. Once he heard the ping of the bat, Alan Michael Shay took off from first, flying around second and third to score.
Before Guthrie could get to second, the Wildcats spilled from the dugout to mob the sophomore in celebration of Ninety Six's 8-7 win against Saluda in the first round of the playoffs.
"We found a way to win," Ninety Six coach Chad Ellis said. "Ryder, what a heck of a hit. He stroked that one. He's one of those kids that's just a spark plug. When he's going, everything is going for us. Alan is usually not very fast, but he looked pretty fast going around the bases there. I'm proud of their fight and their grit. This is playoff baseball."
Early on it appeared Guthrie wouldn't get his chance to be the hero, as Saluda scored in each of the first three innings. The only problem for the Tigers was leaving runners on base, stranding eight runners by the third inning.
Trailing by three in the bottom of the third, Ninety Six started its comeback, as Payton Crawford launched a ball to left field for a two-run home run.
Crawford's home run lit a spark for the Wildcats, as they loaded the bases in the fourth inning. A walk, error and a Crawford single drove in a trio of runs, giving Ninety Six a three-run lead.
But Saluda didn't quit. The Tigers slugged two two-run home runs, one in the fifth by Gage Rinehart and one in the sixth by Brayden Williams, to recapture the lead.
Crawford again did damage for the Wildcats in the bottom of the sixth, delivering a run off a sacrifice fly to left field that set the stage for Guthrie.
Guthrie finished 1-for-3 on the night with one RBI, while Crawford finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs.
"These younger guys are a year older now," Ellis said. "They got a good bit of time on varsity last year, and it's paying off this year. They're in their junior season now the way we look at it. They're upper-classmen now. Those young guys have played a lot of baseball ... we have a good group of young ones that know the game."
Landen Fletcher closed the game out for the Wildcats, settling the game down in the final 1 1/3 innings that he worked. He finished with two strikeouts and no hits allowed.
"Landen, we put him in big situations all year to prepare for that kind of stuff," Ellis said. "Landen usually throws strikes. He's done a good job all year."